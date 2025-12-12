Cooper Standard Earns Seventh Consecutive Recognition on Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) has once again been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the seventh consecutive year Cooper Standard has earned this recognition, underscoring the Company's longstanding commitment to corporate responsibility.

The latest rankings highlight the top U.S. companies across 14 industries that demonstrate strong performance in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance. Cooper Standard was recognized in the Automotive & Components category.

"We are proud to be acknowledged once again by Newsweek and Statista for our leadership in environmental, social and governance performance," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our global team and our commitment to driving sustainable progress throughout our operations, partnerships and products."

America's Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility. The analysis is based on the quantitative data from more than 30 KPIs and corporate social responsibility reputation, derived from an extensive survey conducted among U.S. residents, assessing the public's perception of each company's social responsibility efforts.

To learn more about how Cooper Standard is positioning for the future and driving progress on essential corporate responsibility topics, please see the latest report, Transformation, which highlights updates on sustainability targets, initiatives and broader aspirations.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 20 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

