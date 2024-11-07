Cooper Standard expands sustainability portfolio with FlexiCore™ Thermoplastic Body Seal

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) has further expanded its portfolio of sustainable innovations with a revolutionary new vehicle body seal. The Company's FlexiCore™ Thermoplastic Body Seal provides a groundbreaking way to seal a doorframe to the vehicle body by replacing traditional metal carriers with a more eco-friendly, fully recyclable lightweight plastic alternative without compromising performance.

"As the global automotive sealing industry shifts to a more competitive, sustainable and lighter weight industry, Cooper Standard recognizes the opportunity to revolutionize vehicle body seals with a product that offers both superior sustainability and performance benefits," said Patrick Clark, president, Sealing Systems and chief manufacturing officer, Cooper Standard. "By matching the requirements of traditional body seals, we anticipate FlexiCore to be a 'plug-and-play' product for our OEM customers that enables swift adoption with minimal disruption."

Cooper Standard's FlexiCore body seal offers an alternative to traditional EPDM seals containing metal-based carriers that has existed for over 50 years with a lightweight, flexible and sustainable solution made of 100 percent TPV (thermoplastic vulcanizate) and PP (polypropylene) materials. This enables a number of differentiating attributes that include:

Outstanding flexibility resulting in ease of assembly;

Weight reduction of up to 44%;

High retention performance;

Reduced energy consumption in the manufacturing process;

Fully recyclable; and

Improved aesthetics with a consistent show surface.

"This product is the latest component of our sustainable product portfolio journey and demonstrates our commitment to be sustainability leaders in the global mobility markets," said Clark.

In preparation for large-scale manufacturing, Cooper Standard has tested the ability to mass produce FlexiCore through its internal i3 Innovation process with success. Currently, Cooper Standard is working closely with various OEMs across regions to tailor this technology to specific vehicle requirements. FlexiCore was also recently recognized as a 2025 Automotive News PACE (Premier Automotive Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence) Pilot Award finalist.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cooperstandard.com/products/flexicore.

