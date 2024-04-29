Cooper Standard Named a 2023 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a General Motors 2023 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 32nd annual Supplier of the Year event in Aventura, Florida earlier this month.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the seventh consecutive time Cooper Standard has received the award.

"We are honored to be recognized again by General Motors for our innovation, sustainability and quality achievements," said Shannon Quinn, vice president, chief commercial and strategy officer, Cooper Standard. "Our team is dedicated to consistently delivering world-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of the mobility industry. This award is a testament to our employees' hard work, dedication to our customers and commitment to excellence."

Each year, GM's Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales and logistics.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

