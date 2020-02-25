Cooper Standard Named as One of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) today announced the Company has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This is the first year Cooper Standard has been recognized and is one of four honorees in the automotive industry. This year, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

"At Cooper Standard, values are more than words that hang on the wall," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "We hold ourselves to a high standard and this honor is a great testament of our values, culture and employees who are dedicated to conducting responsible business at all levels of the company."

"We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to implement world-class ethics and compliance processes that influence all aspects of our business and impact all of our stakeholders," said Joanna Totsky, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, Cooper Standard. "Our commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities play an important role in the Company's culture and strategy."

"Congratulations to everyone at Cooper Standard for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. "Ethics are truly a company-wide effort and this is a moment to acknowledge Cooper Standard's culture that clearly places a high value on ethics and integrity, and affirms the Company's contributions to the greater good."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

Honorees

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 28,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

