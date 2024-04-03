Cooper Standard Presents EV Thermal Management Trends, Opportunities, Solutions at SPE Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the electric vehicle (EV) market continues to evolve, automakers remain focused on improving vehicle driving range to help address consumer adoption. Key enablers to improving range include both lightweighting of components as well as improving overall thermal management system efficiency.

Highlighting how Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) is addressing the evolving thermal management needs of the automotive industry, Dr. Brian J. Cardwell, senior director of advanced fluid handling, is presenting "Trends and Novel Solutions for Efficient EV Glycol Thermal Management" at the SPE's Plastics in Electric & Autonomous Vehicles Conference in Troy, Mich.

At 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8th in Conference Hall-I, Dr. Cardwell will present solutions that address the size and complexity of glycol thermal management systems, as well as novel integration opportunities to deliver improvements in overall system efficiency. He will highlight how Cooper Standard is using advanced modeling, vertical integration and lightweight thermoplastic materials to innovate a new family of scalable integrated fluid coolant control products called eCoFlow™.

"Simplifying vehicle thermal management systems and improving system efficiency are the keys to unlocking improved electric vehicle range, while also significantly reducing the cost of the battery," said Dr. Cardwell. "Our eCoFlow™ products significantly simplify fluid handling systems, improving efficiency and reducing vehicle weight to help achieve these goals."

For over 40 years, Cooper Standard has been a leader in the development of automotive fluid handling plastic tubes and connectors, building a reputation of being an expert in the routing and connecting in this space. With the more recent proliferation of EVs with lower glycol coolant temperatures and pressures, Cooper Standard has seized the opportunity to bring new award winning thermoplastic tube and connection technologies to the marketplace that enable automotive OEMs to improve vehicle range and reduce assembly costs. The eCoFlow™ product line, developed in partnership with Saleri (www.saleri.com), allows Cooper Standard to deliver optimal innovative glycol thermal management system solutions to customers.

