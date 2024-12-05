Cooper Standard Recognized for Sixth Year on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies List

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) earned a spot on Newsweek's annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The 2025 rankings were conducted by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Cooper Standard has been included on the list of most responsible companies in the United States since the list's inception six years ago.

The final list, which can be viewed on Newsweek's website, recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States spanning 14 industries. Cooper Standard was recognized in the Automotive & Components industry, ranking 7th among its peers.

"We're honored to again be recognized by Newsweek and Statista for our environment, social, and corporate governance efforts and successes," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "Our commitment to ESG strengthens our team, partnerships and business, which are all vital to our Company purpose of Creating Sustainable Solutions Together."

The America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers the three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on two metrics:

KPI Research: Over 30 performance indicators have been researched for the top 2,000 public companies (by revenue; with their headquarters in the USA ).

). Survey: 26,000 US residents were surveyed to evaluate the companies' CSR reputation. Respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate the company's CSR performance in general and in the three subdimensions: social, environmental, and governance.

For more insight about how Cooper Standard is prepared to meet the challenges of the future while addressing critical ESG topics, please review the Company's most recent Corporate Responsibility Report, "Commitment to Excellence." The report provides updates on the Company's key sustainability targets, initiatives and ambitions.

About Statista

Statista is one of the world's leading companies for statistical and market data, empowering people globally to make fact-based decisions. With an extensive database of over 1.5 million statistics on more than 80,000 topics, statista.com provides high-quality, reliable, and relevant data for international businesses, governments, research, and educational institutions. Founded in 2007 in Germany, Statista now employs more than 1,400 people at 13 locations worldwide.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's team of more than 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

