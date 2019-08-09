Cooper Standard to Present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) will present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in New York City. The conference, which provides investors the opportunity to gain insight into a select group of automotive companies, will include presentations as well as one-on-one meetings.

Cooper Standard's Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, will discuss the Company's business, strategies and 2019 outlook at 10:40 a.m. ET. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 30,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

CPS_F

Contact for Analysts: Contact for Media: Roger Hendriksen Sharon Wenzl Cooper Standard Cooper Standard (248) 596-6465 (248) 596-6211 investorrelations@cooperstandard.com sswenzl@cooperstandard.com

SOURCE Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cooperstandard.com

