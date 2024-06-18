Cooper Standard Wins 2024 Seraph Operational Excellence Award for Quality Excellence

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing its world-class culture and agility to support the evolving automotive and industrial markets, Cooper Standard's (NYSE: CPS) Aguascalientes, Mexico mixing facility was awarded a Quality Excellence Award during the 2024 Seraph Operational Excellence Awards ceremony.

The Seraph Operational Excellence Awards recognize automotive manufacturing facilities in North America that demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation across five categories. Cooper Standard is one of five companies Seraph is celebrating this year.

"I would like to congratulate the entire team at our Aguascalientes, Mexico, facility for their dedication to excellence," said Patrick Clark, president, sealing systems and chief manufacturing officer, Cooper Standard. "The Cooper Standard team strives for excellence in all parts of our business and continues to achieve world-class results. This commitment enables us to serve as a trusted supplier to our global customers by delivering consistent, world-class quality in everything we do."

The winners of the Seraph Operational Excellence Awards were chosen through a comprehensive two-step process designed to assess and evaluate performance across key operational areas. In the first step, all candidates completed an online assessment, which thoroughly reviewed their logistics, operations, human resources, and quality practices. This assessment helped identify the organizations that exhibited exceptional operational excellence.

The top candidates from the initial assessment proceeded to the second step, where each received a one-day onsite assessment conducted by the Seraph team. During this phase, the Seraph experts conducted in-depth evaluations of the shortlisted organizations, gaining deeper insights into their operational strategies, practices and culture.

"Cooper Standard's Aguascalientes mixing plant has a powerfully integrated manufacturing and quality testing process," said Pete Metcalfe, the senior consultant responsible for all assessments. "Their proprietary LoMOS system controls and confirms recipes with shop floor testing, that is then verified by an impressive QCLab. With over 5,000 tests per day this lab is world class in 5S and Safety with signs of continuous improvement mixed into their daily operations."

This is the second consecutive recognition for Cooper Standard's Aguascalientes, Mexico facility. Last year, it was one of two plants recognized with a 2023 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award for its outstanding operational excellence, customer service and employee engagement.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

