COOPER UNIVERSITY HEALTH CARE SELECTS SECTRA'S SUBSCRIPTION MODEL FOR ENTERPRISE IMAGING

SHELTON, Conn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging system at Cooper University Health Care. The contract includes modules for radiology and breast imaging as well as the Sectra VNA to store all radiology images, as well as cardiology images, generated throughout the organization. This unified imaging approach will provide caregivers a full patient overview and allow breast radiologists to view all modalities from one system.

The contract signed in June 2022, provides enterprise imaging as a subscription service (Sectra One). This allows for scalability of the system as Cooper's volumes grow and easily facilitates expansion into other specialties.

"Sectra can offer the physician team at Cooper a streamlined reading approach by consolidating all imaging, regardless of its department of origin, in one patient record on one unique system," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra, Inc.

The Cooper Health Sciences campus is home to Cooper University Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper, and Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.

About Sectra

With 30 years of innovation and more than 2,000 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last consecutive nine years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

About Cooper University Health Care

Cooper University Health Care is a leading academic health system with more 8,500 employees and more than 800 employed physicians. Cooper University Hospital is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in South Jersey and the busiest in the region. Annually, nearly two million patients are served at Cooper's 635-bed flagship hospital, outpatient surgery center, three urgent care centers, and more than 105 ambulatory offices throughout the community. Cooper has been named as one of America's Best Employers by Forbes and was recognized as one of the top-10 hospitals in New Jersey and as a top-performing hospital nationally in numerous specialty services by U.S. News & World Report's 2021-2022 Best Hospitals annual survey. Additionally, Cooper has earned the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence AwardTM for four consecutive years, placing Cooper among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals. Visit CooperHealth.org to learn more.

Contact:

Andrea Sowitch, Vice President of Marketing

Sectra, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 720 351 0949

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO

Sectra AB

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 705 23 5227

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628684/Sectra_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sectra, Inc