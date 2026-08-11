Cooperate Marketing Named No. 1,833 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for a Third Consecutive Year for Achieving 189% Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COOPERATE MARKETING today announced it has been ranked No. 1,833 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 once is exciting. Doing it three years running is remarkable! Today we join an exclusive group of fewer than 10% of Inc. 5000 honorees," says Brian Fourman, Founder and CEO of Cooperate Marketing. "This kind of consistency isn't built by one person or one good year — it's built by meaningful partnerships with our amazing clients, a team that keeps raising the standard of excellence, and our industry-leading platforms that are second to none. Three years in a row tells us Cooperate has real staying power, and we're just getting started."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

"Cooperate Marketing's three-peat in the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our foundational durability, long-term relationships, values, and growth as an organization exceptional among our peers," says Gary DuVall, Chief Technology Officer of Cooperate Marketing. "We take pride in celebrating our 10th Anniversary later this year, representing the culmination of the effort and drive every single individual gives every day to delight our clients and their users. The philosophy is simple: Our people are our power and the primary driver of innovation within the market, and our service-oriented culture and technology is the fingerprint."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Cooperate Marketing

Cooperate is a Chicago-based Marketing Technology (MarTech) agency redefining Channel Marketing through the power of customized Partner Marketing Automation Platforms (PMAP). Believing that strong channel partnerships drive exceptional bottom-line results and brand affinity, Cooperate pairs "high-tech," proprietary cloud-based management platforms with "high-touch," onshore concierge-level support. Cooperate delivers enterprise solutions that ensure widespread adoption of turnkey programs, greater collaboration, and increased partner satisfaction for a growing roster of clients. Cooperate is a three-time Inc. 5000 awardee, recognized on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, and included in the Forrester 2026 PMAP Landscape Report.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Cooperate Marketing