Cooperate Marketing Continues Upward Trajectory Ranking Number 231st Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes Growth to Class-Leading Marketing Technology and Long-Term Relationships with Clients and Their Channel Partners.

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooperate Marketing today announced it ranked No. 231 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. As a first-time recipient, Cooperate Marketing grew 349% during this period.

"It is an honor and privilege to be a recipient of this prestigious award and a defining milestone for Cooperate, representing years of revenue growth," said Founder and CEO Brian Fourman. "This achievement belongs to our entire team — our amazing employees building and maintaining cutting-edge technology and our phenomenal clients that trust us to deliver exceptional results. Kudos to all of these individuals for making this happen, as it was truly a team effort. And thank you to Deloitte for recognizing and awarding us with this achievement."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

"Being recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is an incredible feat and a testament to our team continuing to redefine how channel marketing and cooperative advertising programs should work," said Ryan Parker, Director of Operations and Growth. "As we near our 10-year mark, it's clear that our 'high tech, high touch' approach and bespoke, proprietary platforms bring the efficiency and scale clients require. And when you pair that with a team capable of solving complex business challenges with both creativity and clarity, you get solutions that are as strategic as they are human-centered. That's what fuels stronger channel partnerships, greater program participation, and measurable growth. I cannot wait to see where we go from here."

About Cooperate Marketing:

Cooperate brings a fresh perspective to channel marketing, agency services & platform solutions, grounded in a firmly-held belief that stronger channel partnerships build both bottom line results and brand affinity. Combining a "high tech" customized proprietary cloud-based program management and administration platform with onshore, "high touch" concierge-level service & support, Cooperate establishes greater program participation, and increased channel partner satisfaction for their growing roster of clients. Cooperate is an Inc 5000 recipient (2024 and 2025) as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

