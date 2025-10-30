Cooperate Marketing Appoints Gary DuVall as CTO to Lead AI and MarTech Innovation

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooperate Marketing, a leading marketing technology (MarTech) solutions company recognized as one of the fastest-growing private channel marketing agencies in the United States by Inc 5000, today announced the appointment of Gary DuVall as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). DuVall succeeds Sean Li.

"Building on our continued success, today marks a new chapter for Cooperate," said Brian Fourman, Founder and CEO. "We are excited to appoint Gary DuVall as our new CTO. DuVall has a wealth of experience within the marketing technology space, and will help further advance and transform our enterprise platform solutions. With his highly strategic vision, leadership and talent, we are poised for tremendous innovation and growth ahead."

DuVall steps in to further refine Cooperate's approach and significant investment in AI, machine learning (ML), and large language model (LLM) technologies to transform operations, product innovation, and partner collaboration. Bringing more than 25 years of experience—including strategic leadership roles at leading technology companies such as Razorfish, Dentsu, and DigitalOcean—his expertise spans enterprise digital transformation, conversion rate optimization (CRO), platform innovations across Insurance, Education, Telecom sectors, and stewardship of one of the industry's most acclaimed cloud provider control panels.

"Cooperate Marketing has single-handedly and sustainably built a unique niche within the co-op marketing space. By prioritizing the ownership of its technology and associated infrastructure, this has resulted in a compelling and powerful end-to-end offering packed with true differentiation from their competition," said DuVall. "I'm honored to join Cooperate as their CTO at an important inflection point, and help take the company and our clients to the next level, leading with innovation and heart."

By leveraging AI, ML, and LLM tools, Cooperate can focus on solving complex and specific challenges with tailored solutions that reflect the company's DNA: building bespoke, scalable MarTech platforms that align with each client's unique needs.

"Creating great tech alone doesn't create value, but what you do with it does," said Ryan Parker, Director of Operations & Growth. "With Gary leading the charge, we are strengthening our commitment of translating advanced AI and platform engineering into outcomes that directly impact our clients and their channel partners, while driving meaningful growth for their partner networks and coop advertising programs."

Cooperate brings a fresh perspective to channel marketing, agency services & platform solutions, grounded in a firmly-held belief that stronger channel partnerships build both bottom line results and brand affinity. Combining a "high tech" customized proprietary cloud-based program management and administration platform with onshore, "high touch" concierge-level service & support, Cooperate establishes greater program participation, and increased channel partner satisfaction for their growing roster of clients. Cooperate is an Inc 5000 recipient (2024 and 2025) as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America.

