Cooperation Born and Prinsen Berning With Team Sunweb in Giro D'italia

During the Giro d'Italia 2018 (from 4 to 21 May), the team of Tom Dumoulin, winner of the Giro d'Italia 2017, will again use the specially developed ISO PRO+ sport drink. The Dutch companies Born, Prinsen Berning and DSM jointly developed the special sports drink with Peptopro®, the fastest and most efficient protein source. The sports drink was first used by Team Sunweb in the successful Giro 2017 and has a refreshing taste that has been selected by the professional riders of Team Sunweb. During the Giro d'Italia 2018 Born launches, in collaboration with Prinsen Berning and DSM, the ISO PRO+ starter pack, giving every recreational endurance athlete the chance to experience this special product.

Specially developed sports drink for optimal performance and durability

From the start, the goal of the development of the sports drink, together with the riders and the staff of Team Sunweb, was to achieve optimal use and function. ISO PRO+ not only supplements carbohydrates, fluid and minerals, but also has a mixture of peptides (very small protein particles) with the Peptopro® developed by DSM. These peptides provide a much faster absorption of proteins compared to normal proteins, establishing an immediate muscle recovery during the exercise. This ensures the maintenance of the performance level and a speedier recovery which results in better endurance. Peptopro® is completely soluble in water and does not cause any issues with digestion.

Prinsen Berning develops broad category 'Active Nutrition'

An important characteristic of 'Active Nutrition' is its relevance for all life stages. Products are specially developed to help consumers pursue an active and healthy life. With a leading position in Europe in the development and production of high-quality protein-rich powders and bars, Prinsen Berning has, next to nutrition in the sports category, also an extensive and fast growing product portfolio within the categories Diet and Wellness, a market which shows strong growth worldwide.

Prinsen Berning has acquired a strong position in the market with the development and production of 'Active Nutrition'. The company offers retailers and brand owners a complete 'one-stop-shop' in the area of Active nutrition where knowledge of the market, development and production of nutritional products is done on the basis of customer demands. Prinsen Berning, already one of the largest companies in this market, has ambitious plans for further expansion on an international scale.

Alexander Collot d'Escury, CEO van Prinsen Berning: "I am very pleased with the collaboration with Team Sunweb, Born and DSM. With this co-development, we have been able to deliver a superior product in the highest segment of endurance sports. The role of food is becoming increasingly important in recreational sport and in the field of diet and healthy aging (Wellness). As a company, we respond to this in close cooperation with many retailers and international brand owners, by offering a complete range of innovative products in instant and ready-to-eat foods, for which we see an ever increasing demand from larger groups of consumers."

Prinsen Berning consists of the companies Prinsen, Gustav Berning GmbH and Royal Buisman, all with a long and successful history since respectively 1924, 1915 and 1867. Prinsen Berning employs around 550 employees.

Prinsen is located in Helmond and focuses on the production of instant diet meals, sports nutrition and wellness food products. Prinsen has a very good market position in many European countries. Royal Buisman from Zwartsluis specializes in the development and sales of natural ingredients which strengthen product color and flavor and also develops instant coffee and cocoa beverages.

Berning, based in Georgsmarienhütte (D), produces high-quality protein bars and has become one of the largest producers in Europe. The former family business produces an extensive range of products for a wide group of international brand owners (contract manufacturing) and retailers (private label). The four main product categories include Protein Bars, Energy Bars, Meal Replacement / Lean Bars and Cereal Bars.

