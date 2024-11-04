Cooperation with China advances Zimbabwe's socioeconomic growth

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadiplomacy.org.cn on China-Zimbabwe cooperation:

A research team of scholars from the Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS), taking Zimbabwe as a representative of African countries, recently studied China-Zimbabwe development cooperation to assess its impact on Zimbabwe's socioeconomic growth.

The research by the team shows that China-Zimbabwe cooperation has advanced Zimbabwe's socioeconomic growth in such key areas as infrastructure construction, human capital development and improvement of people's wellbeing.

Infrastructure projects boost economy

China has emerged as Zimbabwe's key partner in building and funding major infrastructure projects, including the National Sports Stadium, the New Parliament Building and road networks. These infrastructure developments have not only created jobs, but also enabled skills transfer and boosted economic growth.

China's involvement has helped Zimbabwe acquire new technology and capabilities, especially in the fields of mining, dam construction and power generation.

Beyond infrastructure, Chinese investments have strengthened Zimbabwe's economic foundation within the mining, agriculture and forestry sectors.

Education programs build skills, expertise

Education and training exchanges have enhanced human capital development in Zimbabwe through China's educational opportunities and scholarships. The partnership has developed human capital through educational exchanges and training programs, benefiting public servants and professionals.

Numerous people have participated in China-supported educational exchanges and training initiatives. China has made tremendous contributions to workers' development through vocational training and education. Key developments have included Confucius Institutes, scholarships for Zimbabwean students and the Chinese language learning opportunities, which have strengthened cultural exchange.

Modern development raises living standards

China's involvement in water and sanitation, especially borehole drilling, has directly improved living standards in rural regions. The boreholes have eased the burdens on local community through better access to drinking water and have increased food production through community gardens in surrounding areas, improving social conditions.

In agriculture, Chinese partnerships have revived struggling estates, including the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority Estate in Zimbabwe's Honde Valley. Chinese investments have supported borehole drilling, which has enhanced irrigation and agricultural productivity.

Various other sectors, including telecommunications, energy and manufacturing, have reported benefits in access to modern equipment, technology transfer and increased production capacity. Key contributions have included donations of medical equipment, COVID-19 aid and agricultural development assistance.

The research was conducted by the RCZ under the ACCWS Knowledge Sharing Project.

