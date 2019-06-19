Cooperative Businesses should be on the policy platform of every presidential candidate

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an open letter addressed to Republican and Democratic candidates running in the 2020 Presidential Election, the National Cooperative Business Association (NCBA CLUSA) is asking presidential hopefuls to recognize the cooperative business model as a tool for the economic success and self-determination of their constituents.

Read the full letter

As an integral part of rising to meet challenges that range from rural connectivity and clean energy to affordable housing, food access and financial security, "co-ops should be on the policy platform of every presidential candidate," the letter states.

"With the challenges facing our country, the co-op model will continue to shine through as a solution that empowers people to champion their own successes by working together. And while the member-owners of cooperatives are the drivers of this success, a policy framework that supports the robust development of cooperatives is imperative," the letter continues.

Signed by NCBA CLUSA president and CEO Doug O'Brien, the letter invites presidential candidates to engage the cooperative community and discuss ways to incorporate policy solutions into their platforms that would spur co-op development, including greater access to capital and technical assistance, more interagency coordination and increased investment in research and development.

The National Cooperative Business Association CLUSA International (NCBA CLUSA) is the primary voice in the United States for people who use cooperatives to build a better world through an inclusive economy. NCBA CLUSA protects, advances and promotes the cooperative business model, recognizing it as the equitable, sustainable, participatory and stable way to grow the economy. Through its international development programs, NCBA CLUSA works through the cooperative principles in more than 20 countries in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. Since 1916, NCBA CLUSA has shared the cooperative advantage, highlighting the impact cooperatives have in bettering the lives of individuals, families and communities. Through its advocacy program, NCBA CLUSA educates lawmakers and promotes the cooperative business model, working with public and private thought leaders.

