Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Announces Historic Gift from Andrea and Anthony Melchiorre to Support New Cancer Center

Multidisciplinary Facility to be named the Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC), an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has received a visionary gift of $30 million from Andrea and Anthony Melchiorre to support the new multidisciplinary standalone cancer center now under construction on the hospital campus in Livingston, New Jersey. Scheduled to open in 2025, the facility will be known as the Melchiorre Cancer Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Pictured at the signing ceremony: (l-r) Richard L. Davis, President and CEO, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Bruce Schonbraun, Chair, Board of Trustees, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Anthony and Andrea Melchiorre, Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer, RWJBarnabas Health.

Over the past 12 years, the Melchiorre family has been extremely generous to the hospital, supporting numerous programs, including the Cooperman Family Pavilion, Radiation Oncology, and the Emergency Department. The family's most recent commitment brings their total giving to the hospital to nearly $50 million and supports the new $225 million, five-story, 137,000-square-foot cancer center.

"Like countless families, we have been personally touched by cancer," stated Andrea and Anthony Melchiorre. "We know that this new cancer center, which will bring together the region's top oncologists with best-in-class services in one dedicated setting, will bring renewed hope to people in New Jersey and throughout the region."

"We are incredibly grateful to the Melchiorre family for this profoundly generous gift, as well as for their unwavering service to CBMC and RWJBarnabas Health. Through their investment, we are expanding access to cancer care across New Jersey," said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of RWJBarnabas Health.

Bruce Schonbraun, Chair of the Board of Trustees at CBMC, added, "As a member of the Board of Trustees since 2017, Andrea has embodied visionary leadership and support and has helped build CBMC into a true regional and national destination for world-class cancer care. I join the board, leadership, medical staff, and the entire organization in conveying our unending gratitude to Andrea and Anthony."

"When this new center opens in December 2025, it will serve as the northern hub for RWJBarnabas Health's oncology services," said Richard L. Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBMC. "Thanks to donors like the Melchiorres, patients will have access to a full array of medical, surgical, and radiation oncology services under one roof."

Building on their longstanding partnership, RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, are making transformative statewide investments to reimagine cancer care. The Melchiorre Cancer Center along with the Vogel Medical Campus in Monmouth County and the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center in New Brunswick, which will be New Jersey's first freestanding cancer hospital, will bring together nationally recognized physicians and provide the most advanced cancer treatments and compassionate care for the communities we serve.

"RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute have created an integrated world-class network of comprehensive cancer research and care, bringing new state-of-the-art facilities such as the Melchiorre Cancer Center, close to home for patients," stated Steven K. Libutti, MD, Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute and Senior Vice President, Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. "We are extremely grateful to supporters like the Melchiorre family who are helping us transform the face of cancer, together."

"Expanded capabilities and facilities are made possible in part thanks to growing philanthropic investments being made to the health system," said Glenn Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer for RWJBarnabas Health. "People want to support our mission – and they want to fight cancer. This gift from Andrea and Anthony is the fifth historic gift that we have received in the last few years. We are humbled by these visionary investments that inspire donors at all levels."

About Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Since 1865, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC), formerly known as Saint Barnabas Medical Center, has worked to exceed our community's highest expectations for compassionate, comprehensive health care. As New Jersey's oldest nonsectarian hospital, the 597-bed institution located in Livingston, New Jersey, is one of the largest health care providers in the state, treating more than 34,000 inpatients and 90,000 Emergency Department patients each year. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and the Ambulatory Care Center provide treatment and services for more than 250,000 outpatient visits annually. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center has long been recognized as a leader in providing world-class care — delivering close to 6,300 babies annually, which is one of the largest programs in the state, leading the nation in kidney transplant, and providing more than 100 medical and surgical specialty and subspecialty services. RWJBarnabas Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute — the state's only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center — brings a world class team of researchers and specialists to fight alongside you, providing close-to-home access to the latest treatment and clinical trials. To learn more, go to rwjbh.org/cbmccancercenter

