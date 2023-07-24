COOPERMAN FAMILY DONATES LARGEST GIFT IN HISTORY OF JESPY HOUSE

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JESPY House, a South Orange, New Jersey-based non-profit organization that has supported adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities for 45 years, announced today the largest gift in its history: a $13.25 million matching gift from The Leon and Toby Cooperman Family Foundation. The gift, extraordinary for an organization that serves individuals with Intellectual and Development Disabilities, will be commemorated through the establishment of The Cooperman Family Campus at JESPY.

The transformational Cooperman gift will position JESPY to implement its bold vision for sustainability and future growth. This vision includes a significant increase of existing residential facilities, development of affordably-priced housing; expansion of client services through increased programming, state-of-the-art technology, and administration space; and improved client diversity in its programs.

"We were deeply moved and inspired by the work being done by JESPY House," said Leon Cooperman. "This is an organization that is emphatically making life better for hundreds of clients each year. That alone warrants our support. But beyond that, JESPY House has a thoughtful, achievable vision and a strong entrepreneurial sense. This is exactly the type of organization we like to support. They have an impressive history of being an effective partner with their clients, local businesses, other social service organizations and the community at large. Now they are working strategically to build on their achievements and secure the future. They work smart, with heart. And the dignity, affirmation, and independence they teach their clients is priceless. We are honored to be able to provide this historic gift and hope it will inspire other philanthropists to help JESPY expand its meaningful work."

"This is a turning point in our history," said Dr. Ahadi Bugg-Levine, President of the JESPY House Board of Trustees "and will undoubtedly galvanize other funders to support JESPY's work in providing independence-based services for adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities."

"Working with the Coopermans was like a master class in smart, focused philanthropy," Bugg-Levine added. "As a former member of JESPY's board, Toby already had a passion for our mission. When we approached them with our proposal, they understood our aspirations and quickly became thought partners. We made our case, responded to challenging and thoughtful questions, and worked with the Coopermans to structure the gift in a way that positions JESPY to turn their generosity into sustained impact for our clients. Their compassionate and strategic approach to giving has inspired me personally and affirms the powerful work being done at JESPY."

"This is nothing short of earth-shattering for JESPY," said Audrey Winkler, Executive Director of JESPY House. "Leon and Toby Cooperman have given us the opportunity to take a monumental step forward as we continue to provide thoughtful, compassionate, and strong programs and services for our clients. The need is real, urgent, and cannot be overstated. There is not a day that goes by that I don't get stopped by one or more of our clients who want to know if today is the day they can get off our long waiting lists to finally develop the skills they need to live on their own or to move into our aging-in-place house. It has been devastating to not have an answer for them. This gift moves us so much closer to turning our clients' dreams into realities. We are deeply grateful."

"I hear from so many families in my district who tell me that they need help finding programs and services for their adult family members with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities," said United States Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11). "I had the opportunity to see first-hand how JESPY is responding to these needs when I visited the Michael Och House earlier this year to tour and meet with JESPY clients. I am excited to see how JESPY will use this generous gift from the Coopermans to continue to bring comfort to these families as their loved ones age."

"The Cooperman gift is transformational, ensuring that JESPY House will serve as a national model for meeting the needs of adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities," said Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, (D-Essex & Morris). "My brother, who insisted upon being called 'Moose', was born with Down Syndrome, and lived a full life cared for by my mother and our large family. Most adults with disabilities are not so fortunate. JESPY is a model for towns across New Jersey and throughout the nation. Thanks to the Cooperman gift, it will continue to be an invaluable resource and a light in our community."

"JESPY House is a powerful example of what we mean when we say that 'Everybody belongs here' in South Orange," said Sheena Collum, Village President of South Orange. "It is critical for members of our community to support our local nonprofits because they play such a crucial role in nurturing the kinds of communities in which we all want to live. We thank the Coopermans for exemplifying the spirit of generosity in supporting South Orange."

A formal announcement of the organization's capital campaign, GO BIG FOR JESPY, is anticipated in the Fall. Among the campaign's components will be new residential units; community spaces for client socialization, increased education and training facilities, a new library and technology center providing enhanced skills and training programs for work readiness and employment engagement; and expanded health and recreational facilities for wellness, clinical, and behavioral support programs.

ABOUT JESPY HOUSE

JESPY House is a non-profit organization that has provided comprehensive services and programs to help adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to live independently in South Orange for 45 years. Three hundred clients, age 18 and up, are supported in various areas along their journey to independence and leading fulfilling lives. JESPY's philosophy is to promote self-direction, choice, and independent community living. Clients come from across the country and from 11 counties in New Jersey to build lives in a community they can call their own.

"I just knew that I was somehow different and that I had difficulty keeping up in school, and sometimes making friends," said client Chloe O. "All of that changed when I got involved in JESPY, a program specifically designed for people like me. I have made so many friends and have been provided with so much support in every aspect of my life. From job coaching to life coaching and social activities, JESPY House has had a tremendous impact on my life."

JESPY's services and programs include Day Habilitation and Engagement & Enrichment programs, Young Adult Transitions services, Clinical & Behavioral Support Services, Athletics & Fitness, Case Management, Community-Based Supports, Residential options, Aging in Place, and Work Readiness & Employment Engagement services.

"With each transition, I encountered more challenges, but my job coach was there to support me along the way," said client Jody K. "At times I doubted myself, but my coach made me feel that I could achieve my dreams of sustaining employment. I recently celebrated my 35-year anniversary at Prudential."

In conjunction with clients and their families, JESPY works to break down communication and physical barriers they may have experienced to ensure that all clients have access to opportunities for full inclusion and advancement in their daily lives.

To that end, JESPY continuously advocates for the rights of those with disabilities; works to increase public awareness surrounding disability issues and concerns; and disseminates essential information and support to assist clients and their families in making informed choices about their lives and their future.

"JESPY has shown me good independence and has prepared me mentally for the future," said client Michael. "Many people with disabilities do not get to have that luxury of independence. JESPY House gave that to me and I am grateful for the rest of my life."

"JESPY House supports me in different ways," said client Jane C., who is currently employed by the Township of Maplewood. "At my job, I have a job coach that comes to see me once a week. He gives me helpful tips on how to organize myself and make my job easier. If it wasn't for JESPY, I wouldn't have been able to get this great job on my own."

For further information about the matching gift and GO BIG FOR JESPY, go to: https://jespyhouse.org/GoBig

Photography Available: https://bit.ly/3XZbpTn

Photo Credit: Elise Campbell Photography.

