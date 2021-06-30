CooperRiis Welcomes New Clinical Director

CooperRiis is proud to welcome Mary with her wide array of experience into this clinical leadership role. She has been a therapist, field instructor, program director, and executive director at wilderness and therapeutic riding programs making her an excellent fit to supervise the Farm's Direct Care and Community Work and Service staff. Her most recent experience as clinical director of adolescent programs will guide her as she navigates and supervises the work CooperRiis' clinicians do with residents and their families.

"I am excited to be joining the CooperRiis' Healing Farm community model, their holistic and real-life practice approach for clients and their experienced team of clinicians," says Mary.

Please join CooperRiis in welcoming Mary to their Healing Community on July 19, 2021.

About CooperRiis Healing Community

Founded by Donald R. Cooper and Lisbeth Riis Cooper, CooperRiis is a non-profit, CARF accredited residential healing community in Western North Carolina, with a rural campus on a 94-acre farm and an urban campus in the heart of Asheville. Since 2003, CooperRiis has been helping adults living with mental health challenges, including anxiety, major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, personality disorders, and co-occurring condition related to addiction, achieve their highest levels of functioning and fulfillment. CooperRiis offers a full continuum of care (four levels) through a personalized recovery approach that combines clinical therapies, community work & service, education, and integrative wellness practices.

Visit http://www.cooperriis.org or call 828.899-HOPE for more about CooperRiis Healing Community and its approach to mental health treatment.

CONTACT: Kimberly Nelson, M.A., CooperRiis National Outreach Coordinator, 828.817.3783 or [email protected]

SOURCE CooperRiis Healing Community

Related Links

http://www.cooperriis.org

