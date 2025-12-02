Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Founder Tim McEnery Launches "Curated Icons" Collection with Cakebread Cellars

The inaugural collaboration celebrates Cooper's Hawk's 20th anniversary and Cakebread Cellars' 50th harvest

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants today announced Curated Icons, a new, exclusive collection of ultra-premium wines crafted with the world's most celebrated wineries. The inaugural release with Napa Valley's Cakebread Cellars debuts December 2, celebrating Cooper's Hawk's 20th anniversary and Cakebread's 50th harvest (2023). With only a limited quantity available from this milestone 2023 vintage, the debut marks a rare convergence of two family legacies at pivotal moments in their histories. Cooper's Hawk plans to announce additional Curated Icons partnerships yearly, each selected for their craft, legacy, and story.

Curated Icons Debuts with a Collaboration with Cakebread Cellars Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Founder, Tim McEnery & Winemaker, Niki Williams

Founded in 2005 by Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk has reimagined the modern winery experience by combining an elegant tasting room, restaurant and exceptional hospitality under one roof. With 71 locations nationwide and a fiercely loyal 800,000+ member wine club which is the largest in the world, Cooper's Hawk continues to champion the belief that exceptional wine should be accessible, experiential, and shared.

"I've spent 20 years building a company that proves great wine shouldn't be intimidating—it should bring people together," said Tim McEnery, Founder & CEO of Cooper's Hawk. "Curated Icons is about teaming up with the wineries that inspired me from the beginning. Launching with Cakebread Cellars, a family that's been doing this at the highest level for more than 50 years, is both a celebration of how far we've come and a look at where we're headed."

Curated Icons caps a year of 20th anniversary celebrations that have included an exclusive wine club cruise, member appreciation events, and special promotions. The collection honors the community that has fueled Cooper's Hawk's growth while introducing a new tier of wine experiences for the brand's most passionate enthusiasts.

A Wine That Honors Five Decades of Napa Valley Craft

The first release in the Curated Icons collection is a super-premium 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon crafted by Cakebread Cellars, one of Napa Valley's most acclaimed family-owned wineries. Created from Cakebread's 50th harvest and produced in extremely limited quantities specifically for this collaboration, the wine embodies the heart of Napa Valley winemaking. Blending ripe fruit flavors, notes of dark chocolate, balanced tannins and a hint of minerality, this is a wine that captures both power and finesse, a hallmark of Cakebread's craft over the past five decades.

The label itself pays tribute to the winery's roots, featuring founders Jack and Dolores Cakebread alongside their iconic Napa estate. Jack's love of photography and Dolores' culinary garden reflected their belief that food and wine are inseparable, a philosophy that continues to shape the family's approach today.

"It's an honor to be the first winery featured in Cooper's Hawk's inaugural Curated Icons series," said Niki Williams, Director of Winemaker at Cakebread Cellars. "Together, we've created a wine that reflects Cakebread's longstanding commitment to craftsmanship and respect for the land, while also blending our shared dedication to bringing people together over a delicious bottle."

This exclusive collaboration will be available beginning December 2 at all Cooper's Hawk locations nationwide as well as online here, beginning December 2. Members can purchase the Cabernet Sauvignon in tasting room shops or enjoy it in the restaurant for $109.99 per bottle. Non-member pricing is $109.99 in tasting rooms and $124.99 in the dining room. Given the limited production, early purchase is recommended.

A second release, a white wine also in partnership with Cakebread, is planned for 2026.

About Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants operates 71 locations nationwide, blending winery, modern casual dining, Napa-style tasting room, and specialty market under one roof. Founded by CEO Tim McEnery in Orland Park, Illinois in 2005, Cooper's Hawk has grown into an experiential dining leader, cultivating lasting guest relationships through the world's largest wine club, exclusive culinary events, international wine travel, and robust loyalty programs. The brand's sister concept, Piccolo Buco, operates three locations serving contemporary Neapolitan-style pizza and Italian cuisine. With 10,000 employees, Cooper's Hawk is committed to enriching lives through comprehensive training, scholarships, and mentorship programs. www.chwinery.com

About Cakebread Cellars

Cakebread Cellars was founded in 1973 by Jack and Dolores Cakebread, whose sons, Bruce and Dennis, own the winery today. In its 50-year history, the family-owned winery has earned a reputation for its exceptional wines, leading-edge sustainability practices, and culinary excellence. Cakebread Cellars is the proud recipient of multiple sustainability awards, including the Napa Green Medal Award IWCA silver-level membership, along with several Great Places to Work awards. Its success is built on quality, consistency, and continuity – not only in grape-growing and winemaking but in the dedicated people who create Cakebread Cellars' world-class wines. Best known for its Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Pinot Noir, the family's offerings include 18 wines in total, with nine distributed nationally and internationally. www.cakebread.com

