­­­­CooperVision Deploys Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses at its Upstate New York Distribution Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that CooperVision, a unit of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO), one of the world's leading manufacturers of soft contact lenses, has successfully deployed Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses equipped with LogistiVIEW's Vision+ augmented reality warehouse software to provide hands-free picking guidance at their 275,000 square foot West Henrietta, New York distribution site, which at any given time stores more than 120,000 different contact lens products.

LogistiVIEW's Vision+ Software Automation Platform combines the best of traditional picking tools including augmented reality PTL, visual instructions, voice interaction, gesture control, and RF scanning, into a single system. The combined set of instructions are delivered to the worker intuitively and hands-free through Vuzix M400 AR Smart Glasses, avoiding the need for any bolted down infrastructure. AI and computer vision add an intelligence layer to the process, optimizing tasks and pick sequence for the best possible efficiency. At the CooperVision warehouse, employees are now using Vuzix Smart Glasses to assist with order picking.

"Vuzix' M400 Smart Glasses equipped with LogistiVIEW's Vision+ software provides a hands-free solution that is delivering efficiency gains in our operations," said Michele Bosa, Vice President, Americas Distribution of CooperVision.

"The ability to offer LogistiVIEW's patented computer vision and AR visualizations on Vuzix Smart Glasses provides customers like CooperVision with a highly flexible solution to boost the efficiency and accuracy of their operations," said Seth Patin, Founder and CEO of LogistiVIEW.

"The versatility of our M400 Smart Glasses continues to drive customer demand across a wide range of industry verticals and it's great to see CooperVision using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in their Upstate New York distribution center to deliver hands-free productivity gains in their operations," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About Cooper Companies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

About LogistiVIEW

LogistiVIEW believes in the untapped power of the connected workforce and creates technology that improves operational productivity and job satisfaction for workers in manufacturing, logistics, and retail. Our cloud-based software automation platform orchestrates frontline work execution and leverages the power of modern industrial mobile computers to connect people with augmented reality, artificial intelligence, existing information systems, connected sensors, and collaborative robots. For more information, please visit logistiview.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix' business growth with CooperVision, The Cooper Companies, LogistiVIEW and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

