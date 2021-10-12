CooperVision Launches New Myopia Education Campaign for U.S. Parents

CooperVision's nationwide education campaign will build upon the Brilliant Futures™ Myopia Management Program featuring MiSight ® 1 day contact lenses, which are specifically designed for myopia control and are FDA* approved to slow the progression of myopia in children aged 8-12 at the initiation of treatment. †3

Clinical evidence underscores the efficacy of MiSight® 1 day contact lenses. Data shows that children using the lenses experienced a 59% reduced rate of myopia progression and a 52% reduced rate of axial elongation over three years, on average†3. Also, children wearing MiSight® 1 day contact lenses progressed less than -1.00D over six years, on average. ‡ 4

"Thousands of U.S. eye care professionals have already chosen to act today to change tomorrow, making MiSight® 1 day available in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico," said Jerry Warner, Executive Vice President, Americas and Global Commercial Functions for CooperVision. "Now we're encouraging additional parents to act by learning more and having these conversations with their eye doctor. They can make a significant difference in their children's eye health, and we're there to help along the way."

Nine-year-old Alan Kim will serve as a primary spokesperson. The child actor is known for his role in Minari (2021), for which he was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and won a Critics Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer. Kim has myopia and will share his MiSight® 1 day experience, demonstrating how he can wear contact lenses successfully at his age and enjoy the benefits of increased confidence and freedom in everyday activities.

Actress and singer, Madison Reyes, 17, will also support the campaign by sharing her experience with myopia and the lifestyle benefits of contact lens wear.5 Reyes is most known for her role in the Netflix musical series Julie and the Phantoms (2020), for which she received an MTV Movie and TV Award for Best Musical Moment, an Imagen Foundation Award for Best Young Actor, and a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award.

The campaign spokespeople, together with the clinical evidence of MiSight® 1 day's efficacy, address top considerations parents have expressed in CooperVision research.6 Focus group participants have identified knowing the facts and confirmation that their age-appropriate children can handle contact lenses as key to their decision when an eye care professional prescribes the Brilliant Futures™ Myopia Management Program.

In addition to celebrity spokespeople, the omnichannel "Take Control: Myopia & You" campaign will feature notable eye care professionals. Content will live across owned channels and established parenting platforms, creating an information hub where parents can seek more information and get their questions answered.

To learn more, visit https://coopervision.com/practitioner/myopia-management.

*Indications for use: MiSight® 1 day (omafilcon A) soft (hydrophilic) contact lenses for daily wear are indicated for the correction of myopic ametropia and for slowing the progression of myopia in children with non-diseased eyes, who at the initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age and have a refraction of -0.75 to -4.00 diopters (spherical equivalent) with ≤ 0.75 diopters of astigmatism. The lens is to be discarded after each removal.

†Compared to a single vision 1 day lens over a 3-year period.

‡Fitted at 8-12 years of age at initiation of treatment.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Media Contact

Hannah Barry, McDougall Communications

[email protected] or +1-585-645-8985

1 Holden et al, - Global Prevalence of myopia and high myopia and temporal trends from 2000 through 2050. Ophthalmology 2016. 123(5):1036 -1042

2 Wang J, Li Y, Musch DC, Wei N, Qi X, Ding G, Li X, Li J, Song L, Zhang Y, Ning Y, Zeng X, Hua N, Li S, Qian X. Progression of Myopia in School-Aged Children After COVID-19 Home Confinement. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2021 Jan 14:e206239. doi: 10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.6239. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33443542; PMCID: PMC7809617.

3 Chamberlain P, et al. A 3-year randomized clinical trial of MiSight® lenses for myopia control. Optom Vis Sci. 2019; 96(8):556 -67.

4 Chamberlain P, Arumugam B, Jones D et al. Myopia Progression in Children wearing Dual-Focus Contact Lenses: 6-year findings. Optom Vis Sci 2020;97(E-abstract): 200038.

5 Rah MJ, et al. Vision specific quality of life of pediatric contact lens wearers. Optom Vis Sci2010;87(8):560-6 .

6 CVI data on file 2021. Brilliant Futures™ Myopia Management Program Parent Experience Research Report. Decision Analyst, June 2021 .

SOURCE CooperVision