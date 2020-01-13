Coordinate Measuring Machine Market by Offering, Product Type, Application, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Coordinate Measuring Machine Market by Offering (Product and Services), Product Type (Stationary and Portable), Application (Inspection and Reverse Engineering), and End User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Electronics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05836991/?utm_source=PRN

Coordinate measuring machines are flexible and universal dimensional measuring devices with the capability of integration into a CIM information network. These measuring machines are a form of metrological instrument for high precision measuring capabilities. The coordinate measuring machine can be operated and controlled manually or through computers. CMM measures the shape of the objects by recognizing the discrete points on the surface of the object with a probe. The various types of probes that are used in coordinate measuring machine are laser, optical, mechanical, and others.

Coordinate measuring machines are used to test components or assembly against the design fixed in manufacturing and assembly process. The three-dimensional measurement consisting of x, y, and z axes points are precisely recorded and analyzed via regression algorithm for the different type of construction or design of an equipment. The day-to-day advancement of industries requires highly precise and accurate measurement, which incurs huge cost and time. The design ranging from a small equipment to large, needs accuracy. The various activities such as measurement of objects for testing, design, assessment, or reverse engineering, and others can be easily performed using these devices.

The factors such as rise in adoption of CAD/CAM and international quality standards, shortage of skilled precision machine operators, lack of applicability of existing measuring equipment, and increase in demand for capturing large volumes of 3-D data for modelling & analysis drive the global CMM market. However, lack of universal system that can be applied across different sectors and high risk of changes in regional market growth trend & potential hamper the market growth. Further, growth in outsourcing trend for dimensional inspection in medical sector and market development in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the global CMM market in future.

Coordinate measuring machine market is segmented on the basis of offering, product type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of offering, it is categorized into products and services. By product type, it is bifurcated into stationary and portable. Stationary is further categorized into bridge, cantilever, horizontal arm, and gantry. Portable is sub-segmented into articulated arms and handheld. Based on application, it is bifurcated into inspection and reverse engineering. Based on end user, it is segregated into automotive, aerospace & defense, energy & power, electronics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include Carl Zeiss AG, Creaform Inc., Eley Metrology, FARO Technologies, Inc. Hexagon AB, Keyence Corporation, , Metronor, Mitutoyo Corporation, Nikon Metrology, and Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

- Contact

o Float Switches

o Conductive Level Switches

o Vibrating Forks

o Others

- Non-Contact

o Ultrasonic

o Optical Level

o Microwave

o Laser



By Application

- Point Level Monitoring

o Capacitance

o Optical

o Conductivity

o Vibrating (Tuning Fork)

o Float Switch

- Continuous Level Monitoring

o Ultrasonic

o Radar (Microwave)



By End Use

- Automotive

- Aerospace & Defense

- Energy & Power

- Healthcare

- Industrial

- Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



Key Market Players

• ABB Ltd.

• AMETEK Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Endress+Hauser Management AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

• TE Connectivity

• Texas Instruments

• Vega Grieshaber Kg



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05836991/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

