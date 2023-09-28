Coordinated Behavioral Care Partners with Unite Us to Improve Access to Care for New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coordinated Behavioral Care (CBC), New York City's most forward-thinking, not-for-profit behavioral health independent practice association and lead Health Home, is partnering with Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being by connecting them to a network of community resources such as food, housing, benefits assistance, transportation, childcare, and much more.

CBC's comprehensive network and community partners are connected through Unite Us' shared technology platform, enabling them to send and receive secure, electronic referrals to address people's social needs while understanding outcomes to improve health across communities.

Through this partnership, CBC's network of behavioral health, primary care, care coordination, and housing providers will increase collaboration with social care providers, remove barriers, connect individuals to vital social supports, and close gaps in care.

"Our work with Unite Us gives us real-time visibility into what and where services are being delivered, so we can collectively improve outcomes," said Pamela Mattel, CEO of Coordinated Behavioral Care. "Understanding and measuring the impact of coordinated health and social service interventions is critical to improving an individual's health care experience, designing easier pathways within and between programs, and freeing providers to focus on their clients' needs. CBC is excited to add this invaluable resource to build community health and to support our staff."

"Our Partnership with CBC supports the true integration of health and social care, aligning with a key goal of the state's proposed 1115 waiver to promote health equity," said Marc Natale, New York Customer and Community Success Director at Unite Us. "We are emphasizing an environment where New Yorkers—especially those most impacted by Health Related Social Needs (HRSN)—receive coordinated, individualized, and culturally competent care that effectively prevents and manages chronic physical and behavioral health conditions."

"Adding Unite Us to our Care Management tool kit has strengthened our capacity to achieve the best possible health and social outcomes for the clients we serve," said Jeremy Merrill, Senior Director of Behavioral Health Initiatives at New Horizon Counseling Center. "Unite Us connects us to hundreds of resources at the click of a button, allowing our teams to perform at the highest level needed today," Merrill added.

Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers who want to connect their clients and patients to CBC services within Unite Us' network can reach out to uniteus.com/contact/ .

About Coordinated Behavioral Care

CBC seeks to create a healthcare environment where New Yorkers–especially those most impacted by social determinants of health–receive coordinated, individualized, and culturally competent care that effectively prevents and manages chronic physical and behavioral health conditions. We help New Yorkers live long, healthy, and fulfilling lives. CBC was launched in 2011 by innovative NYC not-for-profit behavioral health organizations in order to meaningfully participate in NYS's Medicaid redesign and Value-Based Purchasing initiatives. In the following years, CBC developed a citywide Health Home, which is currently the largest of its type in NYC. CBC has launched effective gap-filling service programs for low-income New Yorkers that build on the expertise of its community-based service network. CBC "knits together" affiliated programs to holistically address individuals' treatment and recovery needs while assessing community deficiencies and connecting individuals to needed support.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solution establishes a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

