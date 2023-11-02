Coordinated Behavioral Health Services Partners with Unite Us to Address Behavioral Health and Social Needs in the Hudson Valley

Unite Us

02 Nov, 2023, 09:07 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coordinated Behavioral Health Services (CBHS), the most comprehensive behavioral health independent practice association in the Hudson Valley, and Unite Us, the nation's leading software company that enables cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, are partnering to build a connected ecosystem of health and social care in the Hudson Valley.

"We are thrilled to partner with Coordinated Behavioral Health Services to better connect people in need to the care they need," said Marc Natale, New York Community and Customer Success Director at Unite Us. "Our 'technology-connects-community' approach will improve health outcomes across the Hudson Valley Region. This partnership is a crucial step in achieving the goals of the Medicaid 1115 waiver, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have."

This strategic partnership between Unite Us and the CBHS network of 30 behavioral health and social care organizations aims to better connect people in need with community-based resources, thus removing barriers and closing gaps in care. Through the New York State Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) – Community Oriented Recovery and Empowerment (CORE) Services Infrastructure Grant, the CBHS network and community partners will be connected through Unite Us' shared technology platform, enabling them to send and receive secure, electronic referrals to address people's social needs including nutrition, housing, transportation, and care management among others.

"At Coordinated Behavioral Health, we recognize that the key to helping individuals make progress in their health care journey is to connect them to the health and social care needs," said Stephanie Madison, President & CEO of the Mental Health Association of Rockland County, and CBHS Board President and Chair. "By using Unite Us, we can ensure individuals throughout the Hudson Valley are linked with the programs and services they most need, and organizations can measure and monitor the effectiveness of those programs in improving health."

"The Unite Us and CBHS partnership comes at just the right time in advance of the 1115 waiver," added Nicole Willner, Chief Operating Officer of CBHS. "The integrated data capacity and care coordination abilities offered by the Unite Us platform will enhance the integration of behavioral health and social care services that will be essential to the goals of the waiver."

In addition to the infrastructure grant, Unite Us will play a crucial role in coordinating services across the entire Hudson Valley region through its shared technology platform. This approach will enhance accessibility to primary care and healthcare services, ultimately resulting in better health outcomes and improved quality of life.

"The partnership between CBHS and Unite Us will help connect people in need with community-based resources more efficiently, leading to improved outcomes for the individuals and communities that we serve through the CBHS network of organizations," said Ruthanne Becker, Senior Vice President of Rehabilitation Services at the Mental Health Association of Westchester. "The collaboration will also improve accessibility to primary care and health services across the Hudson Valley region, enhancing the quality of life."

Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers who want to connect their organizations to the Unite Us network can reach out at uniteus.com/contact/.

About CBHS
Coordinated Behavioral Health Services ("CBHS") is an Independent Practice Association ("IPA") that was founded in 2014 and is comprised of thirty mission-driven, non-profit, community-based organizations providing behavioral health, developmental disability, and social care services across the Hudson Valley, including Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester. CBHS agencies provide person-centered and recovery-oriented services to over 50,000 people every year. CBHS collaborates with health systems, state and county governments, and insurance plans to develop behavioral health, healthcare, and social care innovations that make measurable improvements in the health and quality of life of individuals, families, and communities across the Hudson Valley Region.

About Unite Us
Unite Us is the nation's leading software company, enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solution establishes a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to drive community investment further. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

