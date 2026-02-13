Coordinated Care Helps Students Create a Culture of Belonging on National No One Eats Alone Day with Seattle Seahawks Legend Walter Jones

"The well‑being of our young people is not just a priority, it is a responsibility we all share," said Coordinated Care President and CEO Beth Johnson. "Today's youth face mental health challenges too often compounded by the impact of bullying and social pressures. Coordinated Care is committed to investing in youth mental health and fostering communities where we create safe environments, speak openly about mental health, and every young person feels supported."

According to a recent study by the World Health Organization, teenagers who felt lonely were 22 percent more likely to receive lower grades in school. Loneliness and social isolation were cited with direct correlation to an increased risk of stroke, heart disease, depression, and thoughts of self-harm or suicidal ideation. The same study also linked social connection to improved physical and mental health.

"I love joining Coordinated Care in their work to support kids across the state," said Walter Jones. "Every kid deserves to feel included and valued and I'm here to tell students that they're not alone. No One Eats Alone Day encourages youth to come together at a time in their lives where they may feel out of place and find that common ground."

Participating schools receive a free Belonging Box, which includes lesson plans on recognizing emotions, understanding social isolation, and fostering social connections. The box also includes a student leadership guide, conversation starters to help students connect with someone new, and materials for Connect the Dots—an innovative art project that helps students share things about themselves and learn more about their classmates. All materials are available in English and Spanish.

"Social isolation harms children both physically and mentally in terms of detrimental health impacts – some of which can be long-term – and it's also a major risk factor and warning sign for extreme situations like self-harm and violence," said Nicole Hockley, co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise, who joined the event in Federal Way this year. "The power of personal connections is profoundly transformative, and that's what's so special about No One Eats Alone Day. Simple acts of kindness have the power to pull kids back from the brink – not only saving lives but changing them for the better."

Coordinated Care and The Centene Foundation have supported National No One Eats Alone Day since 2016. In Washington, additional No One Eats Alone Day events are being held at:

