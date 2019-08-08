Coordination Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of the First Patient in Phase 1 Study of CPI-200 in Patients With Advanced Tumors

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coordination Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPI), a privately-held oncology drug development company today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 study of CPI-200 in patients with advanced tumors. CPI-200 is a novel nanoscale coordination polymer (NCP) containing two new molecular entities (NMEs) with synergistic antitumor activities. In addition, CPI is also conducting Phase 1 studies of CPI-100 and RiMO-301 on patients with advanced tumors. CPI-100 is another NCP containing two synergistic NMEs to activate tumor microenvironments for combination therapy with an immune checkpoint inhibitor while RiMO-301 elicits unprecedented radiotherapy-radiodynamic therapy (RT-RDT) to enhance the efficacy of X-ray radiotherapy.

"Initiation of this study represents a significant milestone for CPI as CPI-200 is the company's third candidate to enter clinical studies in the past year," said Wenbin Lin, Ph.D., founder and chairman of RiMO and also the James Franck Professor of Chemistry, Radiation & Cellular Oncology, and the Ludwig Center for Metastasis Research at the University of Chicago. "We believe our two innovative technology platforms have the potential to change treatment paradigms for multiple cancer types and significantly benefit patients."

Dr. Lin and coworkers have pioneered the development of the NCP and RiMO technology platforms, publishing extensively on these novel nanotherapeutics. "We expect that this study will generate important insights about the safety and pharmacokinetics of CPI-200 and the synergistic actions of the two NMEs on patients' tumors which no longer respond to standard therapies," said Everett Vokes, M.D., University of Chicago Medicine.

About the Studies

The Phase 1 study is a prospective, open-label, single-arm, non-randomized study of CPI-200 in patients with advanced tumors. The primary objectives in the study include determining maximum tolerated dose (MTD), pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor activity of CPI-200. For additional clinical trial details, please refer to https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03953742?term=NCT03953742&rank=1.

For CPI-100 Phase I study: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03781362?term=NCT03781362&rank=1

For RiMO-301 Phase I study: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03444714?term=NCT03444714&rank=1

About Coordination Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Coordination Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a privately held oncology drug development company that aims to address unmet medical needs and improve patient care. Its NCP and RiMO technologies are in-licensed from the University of Chicago with worldwide rights in development and commercialization. For more information, please visit our website at www.coordinationpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

