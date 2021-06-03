Coors Banquet - The Only Beer That's Been Stolen, Smuggled And Sought After For Decades - Is Hiding The Keys To A '77 Firebird

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewed only in Colorado, Coors Banquet is legendary for being smuggled across state lines. Starting June 11, the brand is honoring its history by sending fans on the hunti for a car notoriously used to smuggle the golden liquid – a fully restored '77 Firebird.

Think you've got the grit for this adventure? Solve five clues that tie back to Coors Banquet's heritage and history and snap a selfie at each spot. Solve the clues correctly, be the first to the keys and you'll win the car and Coors Banquet beer for a yearii.

Coors Banquet® Scavenger Hunt – Win the most sought after car, from the most sought after beer.

"Almost 150 years later, Coors Banquet is still brewed only in Colorado. To celebrate the brand's rich history and reward our adventurous drinkers this summer, we're giving fans a chance to seek out the ultimate prize – a '77 Firebird and Coors Banquet for a year," said Nigel Jones, senior marketing manager for the Coors Family of Brands. "It's the perfect way to kick-off summer and remind people that Banquet has been so coveted that in the past, it was literally considered to be contraband."

The search is open to fans and thrill seekers 21+ with a valid driver's license and will take place in Colorado. Participants can enter by registering at www.coorsbanquetmobile.com starting at 7 am MT on Thursday, June 3. The hunt for the car will begin on Friday, June 11 at 7 am MT, during which time participants will receive their first clue via email. The hunt will close once the car is found and an official winner is verified (or after 72 hours). There will be a QR code at each correct clue location – snag a selfie at the physical clue location, scan the QR code with your smartphone and you'll receive your next clue.

Not sure if you can join the search in Colorado? Check out Coors Banquet's Instagram for an opportunity to answer trivia and win your own year's supply of Coors Banquet! You can also keep up with the search and cheer on the adventurers on Coors Banquet's Twitter.

See Official Rules here for full sweepstakes details.

The brand's latest spot, "Stolen, Smuggled and Sought After," is currently airing across digital and social. You can watch the ad in its entirety here.

Banquet fans start your engines, and we'll see you in Colorado!

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

iNO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Program registration begins at or about 7:00 AM MT on 6/3/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM MT on 6/13/21. Scavenger Hunt begins at 7:00 AM MT on 6/11/21. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to participate, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

iiAwarded as $500.

General Motors is not affiliated with, sponsoring or connected to the Coors Banquet® Scavenger Hunt Program or Prize.

