Coors Banquet Teams Up With Brixton For 'Protect Our West' Initiative To Raise Funds For The Wildland Firefighter Foundation

Coors Banquet and Brixton are kicking off the partnership with a benefit show on Wednesday, September 29 to raise funds for the WFF and debut exclusive merch. The show will feature prominent indie rock band, Cold War Kids, for an exclusive two-man acoustic set that fans can't get from their current tour. While in-person tickets to the show will be invite only for the WFF community, Banquet lovers and music enthusiasts, those looking to support the cause can tune in starting at 7:30 PST to the livestream on Coors Banquet's Facebook page .

The WFF provides help to the families of wildland firefighters who have lost their lives or are injured in the line of duty. Since the partnership started in 2014, Coors Banquet has donated more than $1.75 million, staying true to their commitment as a brand to protect the land, wildlife, and communities of the western United States.

"We are all aware of the devastation that wildfires have wrought on the western United States, especially over the past few years," says Stephanie Clanfield, Coors Banquet Marketing Manager. "While our work to support the WFF to-date has proven to be impactful, there's an urgent need to do more outside of a simple donation. This partnership and benefit show will spread awareness for the foundation, raise additional funds for the cause and ideally lift the spirits of the community."

The livestreamed show is free, but viewers will be able to donate through the feed and tune in for the exclusive set from the comfort of their own home.

The work to raise awareness and funds for the WFF doesn't end there. Brixton and Coors Banquet will be dropping a 'Protect Our West' capsule collection on November 1, 2021, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Foundation. The collection focuses on premium cut and sew apparel, headwear, and accessories that draw from the rich heritage of Coors with designs that pay homage to the brave men and women who risk their lives battling wildfires across the West Coast. Additionally, beer drinkers can feel good about their Coors Banquet purchases, because $0.25 from every case of Banquet sold in November will be donated to the WFF amounting in up to $250,000.

"As a brand with deep roots in California, Brixton is honored to be a part of this collaboration with Coors Banquet in helping such a worthy cause in the WFF. We're excited to bring this exclusive experience to our audiences to help raise awareness and support through exclusive products," said Brixton VP of Brand Marketing Davide Mattucci.

Even once the forest fires in the Western States subside, work to rebuild communities and help first responders is only the beginning. Coors Banquet's partnership with the WFF helps ensure that efforts continue being made to acknowledge our country's wildland firefighters.

"On top of the monetary assistance from Coors, one of my favorite parts of this partnership is to see the smile on the faces of the boots on the ground and in the air when they know that such a great brand is supporting them and in turn, them supporting Coors back," said WFF Executive Director Burk Minor.

To learn more about Coors Banquet's relationship with the WFF and the 'Protect Our West' program you can visit www.coors.com/content/protect-our-west.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Brixton

Brixton is a premium lifestyle brand that delivers style inspired by the past, built to live in the present. The company designs and builds a full line of men's and women's headwear, apparel and accessories that is distributed in over 30 countries. Brixton's clean, classic designs have a modern, yet timeless feel, and each piece is constructed with a commitment to delivering quality product customers will want to wear forever. For more information, please visit www.Brixton.com and follow @Brixton.

About Wildland Firefighter Foundation

Wildland Firefighter Foundation's main focus is to help families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and to assist injured firefighters and their families. We honor and acknowledge past, present, and future members of the wildland firefighting community, and partner with private and interagency organizations to bring recognition to wildland firefighters.

Wildland firefighters represent the diversity of the land they protect. They are federal, state and local firefighters, contract firefighters, and volunteers from rural communities and towns across the United States. Many are long-time career professionals, some much newer to the job. They're ordinary people doing an extraordinary job, a community of committed individuals who work and train to protect our private and public lands.

SOURCE Molson Coors