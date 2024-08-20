Coors Light Launches 18th Annual Líderes of the Year Program

The brand continues its long-standing commitment to empowering nonprofit leaders in Molson Coors' hometown communities and beyond

Nominations open to applicants through September 20

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coors Light today announced the launch of its 18th annual Líderes of the Year program, which shines a light on exceptional nonprofit Latino leaders who are making positive impacts in Molson Coors' hometown communities and beyond.

The five winners will each be awarded a $10,000 grant for their nonprofit organization and become part of the Change Makers Alumni Network, a platform offering networking and mentorship opportunities for leaders to continue to pursue personal and career growth.

Nominations, which are open to U.S. and Puerto Rico residents from August 20 to September 17, can be submitted online at www.coorslightlideres.com.

"By the end of this year, our Líderes program will have supported 200 leaders and 30 nonprofit organizations with $500,000 in grants," said Lacey Golonka, Community Affairs Manager, Molson Coors. "We look forward to continuing this mission again this year as these extraordinary individuals, who constantly take care of others through their work, deserve the recognition and support."

Coors Light Líderes and their achievements are regularly celebrated through annual features across social media to showcase their continued success stories and to position them as inspiring role models for the next generation.

In 2023, the Coors Light Líderes program announced five winners and welcomed them as the latest additions to the Change Makers Alumni Network. These standout leaders include:

Marcela "Xela" García , Milwaukee, Wis. — Marcela García is the executive director of Walker's Point Center for the Arts, one of Milwaukee's oldest and most beloved community art spaces with a focus on supporting visual and performing arts and arts education.

, Milwaukee, Wis. — Marcela García is the executive director of Walker's Point Center for the Arts, one of oldest and most beloved community art spaces with a focus on supporting visual and performing arts and arts education. Catherine Arredondo , Fort Worth, Texas — Catherine Arredondo is the director of development for the Northside Inter-Community Agency (NICA). With a mission to end generational poverty, NICA is the largest and most comprehensive multi-service provider of basic needs, goods and services in the Fort Worth area.

, — is the director of development for the Northside Inter-Community Agency (NICA). With a mission to end generational poverty, NICA is the largest and most comprehensive multi-service provider of basic needs, goods and services in the area. Elvis Rivera , Minneapolis, Minn. — Elvis Rivera serves as treasurer and finance board chair for the LatinoLEAD, a nonprofit that brings together Minnesota Latino and Latina leaders from across all working sectors to define and drive policies and perceptions that advance collective influence, success and power.

Minneapolis, Minn. — serves as treasurer and finance board chair for the LatinoLEAD, a nonprofit that brings together Minnesota Latino and Latina leaders from across all working sectors to define and drive policies and perceptions that advance collective influence, success and power. Melissa Lupercio , Orange County, Calif. — Melissa Lupercio is the development and grants coordinator at Building Skills Partnership, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of property service workers in low-wage industries and their families.

, — is the development and grants coordinator at Building Skills Partnership, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of property service workers in low-wage industries and their families. Kevin Forte , Miami, Fla. — Kevin Forte is the program manager for Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, a charitable organization established by the Latin Recording Academy® in 2014 to further international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world's culture through college scholarships, grants, educational programs and instrument donations, among other resources.

2024 nominees should demonstrate leadership qualities, and work towards notable improvements in their communities. Individuals can nominate themselves or others by completing an application detailing the nominee's impact on their community and their affiliation with a nonprofit organization. For more details about eligibility and to enter, visit www.coorslightlideres.com.

