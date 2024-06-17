Coors Light® Refreshes the Game with New Chill Jersey for Passionate Soccer Fans

As the official beer of the Leagues Cup tournament, Coors Light is helping fans choose chill through all of summer's soccer moments

CHICAGO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official beer of Leagues Cup, the landmark soccer club tournament to feature every team from Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX, Coors Light is going all-in on soccer with "Refresh the Game," a new campaign that will reach soccer fans throughout the summer. As part of its campaign, Coors Light is encouraging soccer fans to Choose Chill with its limited-edition smart Coors Light Chill Jersey, which will help fans keep their cool during upcoming intense soccer matches.

Coors Light is bringing its mountain cold refreshment to soccer fans across the country with the Coors Light Chill Jersey, the first-ever smart jersey designed to keep you cool when the game heats up.

"Anyone who has watched a soccer match knows how heated it can get, especially as your favorite teams go head to head," said Katie Feldman, director of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "Between the second Leagues Cup tournament to soccer events happening across the globe, Coors Light is here to keep fans chill and with their favorite beer and a jersey that keeps them cool."

Coors Light is bringing its mountain cold refreshment to soccer fans across the country with the Coors Light Chill Jersey, the first-ever smart jersey designed to keep you cool when the game heats up. Built-in thermal sensors detect when your body temperature rises and activate a cooling system to keep you chill during any soccer match, literally. In addition to keeping fans physically chill, each jersey will have a Captain's Beer Band to keep a crisp Coors Light within arm's reach.

"At Leagues Cup, we're thrilled to partner with Coors Light on the 'Refresh the Game' campaign. The Coors Light Chill Jersey embodies the excitement and intensity of the most unique soccer tournament in the world while ensuring fans can stay cool and enjoy every moment of the action. This innovative jersey not only showcases the spirit of the game but also brings a new level of engagement to our passionate soccer community." Added Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing, Integrated Marketing Solutions & Commercial Insights at SUM/MLS.

For a limited time, soccer fans looking to maintain their chill with a Chill Jersey can head over to www.thechilljersey.com to buy a jersey for $50. Quantities are limited with 90 total jerseys available with a limited amount releasing each day in drops. The first drop will run from June 17 to June 21 starting at 12PM EST, with 18 jerseys available on June 17, 14 jerseys on June 18, 10 jerseys on June 19, and eight each on June 20 and June 21. The second Chill Jersey drop will take place from July 16 to July 19 starting at 12PM EST, with eight jerseys available per day while supplies last.

Soccer continues to grow in popularity across the globe, especially with younger, diverse fans and drinkers. As a fan of the sport, Coors Light is proud to continue its partnership with Leagues Cup and cultivate moments of chill for the most passionate fans of the sport.

Throughout the summer, Coors Light is furthering its commitment to soccer fans with thematic packaging and a sweepstakes to win a trip to the Leagues Cup championship match. Soccer fans can enter to win at www.thechilljersey.com . Plus, Coors Light has partnered with reigning MLS MVP Luciano Acosta and soccer star Alan Pulido to spread the word about this game-changing jersey and connect with soccer fans.

Coors Light is also rolling out a new creative campaign that taps into soccer excitement and helps fans stay refreshed while they watch their favorite teams compete. The campaign was developed in partnership with Alma, "The Ungeneral Agency." Watch the new creative here .

In addition, Coors Light is working with Soccer United Marketing to create custom Coors Light fan interactive spaces during five Leagues Cup tournament matches that will literally bring chill to fans during the heat of intense soccer moments throughout the summer.

7/26/24 – LAFC vs. Club Tijuana @ BMO Stadium in LA (Leagues Cup kick-off day)

– LAFC vs. Club @ BMO Stadium in LA (Leagues Cup kick-off day) 7/30/24 – LAFC vs. Vancouver @ BMO Stadium in LA

– LAFC vs. Vancouver @ BMO Stadium in LA 8/4/24 – Guadalajara (Chivas) vs. LA Galaxy @ Dignity Health Sports Park in LA

– (Chivas) vs. LA Galaxy @ Dignity Health Sports Park in LA 8/9/24 – Club America vs TBC @Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego

– Club America vs TBC @Snapdragon Stadium in 8/25/24 – Final TBC

Leagues Cup is a tournament in which all 47 MLS and LIGA MX clubs pause their respective league seasons and compete in the official Concacaf competition each summer. The second annual Leagues Cup tournament will run July 26 to August 25. For more information on Leagues Cup, please visit LeaguesCup.com .

Tickets for all matches are available on LeaguesCup.com and are also available to fans via the hosting MLS club. MLS club season ticket holders should contact their club representative for more information or visit LeaguesCup.com and follow @LeaguesCup on social.

Leagues Cup 2024 will kick off Friday, July 26 and will feature 77 games hosted at stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada, with the Final taking place on Sunday, August 25. Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass is available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com . Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches.

