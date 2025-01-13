COORS LIGHT STATEMENT ON MISSPELLED ADS

Coors Light

Jan 13, 2025, 13:22 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We had a Case of the Mondays.

This morning, we released a series of ads leading up to the Big Game intended to make the most refreshing beer in the world look even colder, and we're aware that they didn't have our signature chill. In the ads that were released everywhere, there was an unfortunate misspelling of "Mountain Cold Refreshment" as "Mountain Cold Refershment."  

Coors Light wants to thank everyone for letting us know about the errors.

Very chill of you. Mondays, am I right?

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY
For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

