COORS LIGHT STATEMENT ON MISSPELLED ADS

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We had a Case of the Mondays.

This morning, we released a series of ads leading up to the Big Game intended to make the most refreshing beer in the world look even colder, and we're aware that they didn't have our signature chill. In the ads that were released everywhere, there was an unfortunate misspelling of "Mountain Cold Refreshment" as "Mountain Cold Refershment."

Coors Light wants to thank everyone for letting us know about the errors.

Very chill of you. Mondays, am I right?

