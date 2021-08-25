Coors Light To Offer $10,000 Grants To Latino Nonprofits On Behalf Of Leaders Making An Impact

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, the Coors Light Líderes program is helping Latino nonprofit leaders and volunteers conquer their mountains. Coors Light will help five remarkable Latino change makers empower their communities by awarding $10,000 grants for their nonprofit organization. Winners selected as "Líderes" will also receive access to the Change Makers Alumni Network. Nominations and applications are now open through September 21 at CoorsLightLideres.com.

For 15 years, the program has emboldened Latino trailblazers who, through their innovative leadership initiatives, have a transformational impact on the communities they serve, achieve personal and professional success, and serve as role models for the next generation of Latino leaders.

To apply, individuals can nominate others or themselves by filling out a simple form about the nominee's impact in the community and the nonprofit organization they represent. Nominees must be of Hispanic or Latino descent, between the ages of 21 and 39 and actively associated with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that impacts the Latino community. Recipients will be announced October 13 and honored at a winners' celebration in March 2022.

"Lack of funding and resources create a steep climb for the Latino nonprofit leaders and volunteers who work tirelessly for the betterment of their communities," said Kayla Garcia, manager of community affairs for Molson Coors. "We want them to know that Coors Light is here to help them. We're committed to recognize Latino leaders for their community impact and continue to assist them in achieving great things for years to come."

Conquering mountains also requires the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded leaders who share the passion of helping the community. To help grant recipients find more opportunities to network, learn, and grow, Coors Light Líderes will also be welcomed into to the Change Maker network: a place where leaders can connect and collaborate with more than 140 like-minded trailblazers.

Since Coors Light Líderes program launched in 2006, fourteen Latino nonprofit organizations have been awarded more than $350,000 in grants. Adding to this program's positive impact are other initiatives that the brand and its parent company execute to empower diverse drinkers. In 2020, Molson Coors launched Project Justice, a program dedicated to the empowerment, equity, community building, and justice for BIPOC organizations. Since the launch, $3 million has been donated to BIPOC serving organizations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition, Coors Light has a long history of empowering Black students by donating to HBCUs and raising funds for LGBTQ nonprofits through the Tap Into Change program.

Visit CoorsLightLideres.com for more information on the program and full eligibility criteria. Follow Coors Light Líderes at Facebook.com/CoorsLightLideres, @CoorsLightLider on Twitter and @CoorsLightLideres on Instagram.

