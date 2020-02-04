Coors Light Wants to Make a Canine Your Valentine This Year

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each Winter we witness a cultural phenomenon where people couple up to stave off the weather-induced blues; better known as Cuffing Season. Valentine's Day is the pinnacle of Cuffing Season, and according to a new surveyi from Coors Light, a majority of young legal drinking age millennials (58%) find it overrated. That's why Coors Light encourages you to skip the cheesy Valentine's traditions and spend the day with a fur-ever friend - and will help pay fees for 1,000 dogs adopted between 12:00 PM CT on February 4, 2020 and 11:59:59 PM CT on February 21, 2020.

"Cuffing Season is a major cultural trend and poses tension for our younger drinkers, as they navigate the stress of finding someone to spend the cold months with," said Chelsea Parker, Marketing Manager at Molson Coors. "With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine's Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side."

Anyone of legal drinking age who resides in an eligible state and adopts a dog between February 4–21, 2020 can have Coors Light help cover their adoption feesii. Eligible participants can text "COORS4k9" and a picture of their adoption receipt to 28130. After review, the first 1,000 eligible participants will be given $100 to apply toward their adoption fees. See terms and conditions at www.promorules.com/PL013422 for full offer details.

This Valentine's Day, spend your time with a companion who will stick around for summer fun: your new adopted dog and a refreshing Coors Light.

The brand's latest ad "The Official Beer of Skipping Cuffing Season" from the new "Made to Chill" campaign is currently airing nationwide.

About Coors Brewing Company

Coors Brewing Company was founded in 1873 by Adolph Coors, who chose the Clear Creek Valley in Golden, Colo., for his new brewery because of the pure water in the nearby Rocky Mountain springs. The brewery's original and most enduring beer is Coors Banquet (Coors.com, Facebook.com/CoorsBanquet, YouTube.com/OfficialCoorsBanquet), still brewed exclusively in Golden using only Rocky Mountain water and high-country barley. Coors Light (CoorsLight.com, Facebook.com/CoorsLight, @CoorsLight on Twitter, YouTube.com/CoorsLight) was introduced in 1978 and now is the second-best-selling beer in the United States. Triple-filtered smooth Keystone Light (KeystoneLight.com, Facebook.com/KeystoneLight) is one the country's most popular economy beers. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at Facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter through @MillerCoors.

iCoors Light partnered with ENGINE INSIGHTS on a nationally representative survey of Americans ages 21–27.

iiNO BEER PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. PAYMENT OF DOG ADOPTION FEE IS REQUIRED, Purchase/adoption required. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S./DC, 21+ years of age. VOID IN CA, LA, PA, SD, TX, VA, WV AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Begins 2/4/20 at 12:00 PM CT and ends 2/21/20 at 11:59:59 PM CT, or once offer items are exhausted, whichever occurs first. During the offer period, at a participating location, complete the adoption process of one (1) dog (an "Adoption"), and text a picture of Adoption receipt to 28130 stating the keyword "COORS4K9" to receive one (1) unique redemption code that can be used to redeem $100 via Venmo ("Offer Item"). Venmo account required to receive Offer Item. Redemption codes must be redeemed by 11:59:59 PM CT on 2/24/20. Limit 1 Offer Item per person/household. No more than 1,000 Offer Items are available in the offer. Where permitted, original register receipt required. For Terms and Conditions, including offer details and restrictions, visit www.promorules.com/PL013422. Purchase not condition of consent. Msg&data rates may apply. Text HELP to 28130 for help. Text STOP to 28130 to cease messages. This offer is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Venmo.

Sponsor: MillerCoors LLC.

SOURCE Coors Brewing Company