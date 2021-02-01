CoorsTek Continues Partnership with the University of Colorado's 2021 Denver Metro Regional Science and Engineering Fair

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoorsTek is pleased to announce that the company will again be the title sponsor for the Denver Metro Regional Science and Engineering Fair, hosted by the University of Colorado. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2021 Fair will be held as a virtual event the week of February 15-22 and will use an on-line interactive platform to showcase students' submissions. CoorsTek helps to mentor and guide students with their submissions offering a "Speak with a Scientist" series, the Activity Fair, and one-on-one mentorships. CoorsTek team members work with the students on their projects, including data collection, experiment designs, and project expansion. They also help to guide the participants on the presentations of projects and work with them to enhance student interview skills.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the University to sponsor the Fair again this year and are committed to helping host an engaging on-line event," said Randel Mercer, Chief Technology Officer for CoorsTek. "It is more important than ever to keep encouraging these young scientists to create and innovate during the pandemic when they don't have regular avenues for personal engagement. It reminds us all to be more attentive and really try to help others where we can."

This annual competition engages students in eight counties from Denver metro-area middle schools, high schools, and home schools. DMRSEF is one of Colorado's 13 Science and Engineering Regional Fairs, with the top winners earning eligibility to compete in the Colorado Science and Engineering Fair. In 2020 over 280 student scientists from 37 different schools and four other Denver counties participated in the Fair, with support from 120 community volunteers and 200 professional judges.

The 2020 DMRSEF nominated 47 individual and team projects to compete at the 2020 Colorado Science and Engineering Fair (CSEF), which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-four projects received recognition at the CSEF, including multiple Best in Fair awardees and Time Magazine's 2020 Kid of the Year, Gitanjali Rao who was chosen by the publication for her work on opioid addiction.

About The Denver Metro Regional Science and Engineering Fair (DMRSEF)

The DMRSEF was established in 1963 by the University of Colorado to give pre-collegiate researchers an outlet to engage their scientific interests and an opportunity to interact with professional researchers and scientists. Serving eight counties in the Denver metropolitan area (Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, and Summit), the CoorsTek DMRSEF provides area middle school and high school students a vehicle to develop their scientific skillsets and an annual opportunity to present their research. This year, the top 2 Junior and top 3 Senior category winners will represent the CoorsTek DMRSEF at the Colorado Science and Engineering Fair (CSEF). Additionally, our three Senior Best in Fair winners will represent Colorado at the prestigious Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). The 58th Annual CoorsTek DMRSEF will be hosted as a virtual event the week of February 15-28, 2021.

About CoorsTek

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Golden, Colorado, CoorsTek is a fifth-generation, family owned and operated global manufacturer of engineered ceramics. By utilizing over half of the world's known elements in our material formulations, we deliver unique solutions to our diverse customer base by leveraging ceramic properties. With more than 30 facilities across three continents, five million square feet in manufacturing space, and more than 6,000 team members, we are the partner of choice in engineered ceramics. CoorsTek makes the world measurably better by providing customers with amazing solutions, serving customers in numerous industries including semiconductor, aerospace, automotive, medical, energy and many others around the world. For more information about the company and its products please visit our website.

