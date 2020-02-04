CoorsTek Supports Local STEM Education as Title Sponsor of the Denver Metro Regional Science & Engineering Fair

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoorsTek, a leading global manufacturer of engineered ceramics, announced its continued partnership with University of Colorado Denver as lead sponsor of the Denver Metro Regional Science and Engineering Fair (DMRSEF). The 57th DMRSEF will be held February 28, 2020 at the University of Colorado Denver campus.

This annual competition engages students in eight counties from Denver metro-area middle schools, high schools, and home schools. DMRSEF is one of Colorado's 13 Science and Engineering Regional Fairs, with the top winners earning eligibility to compete in the Colorado Science and Engineering Fair.

"Engaging the next generation of scientists by sponsoring STEM related events will encourage more young people to become curious about careers in science," said Randel Mercer, Chief Technology Officer at CoorsTek. "With hundreds of scientists and engineers working at CoorsTek, our goal is to educate more young people about the amazing impact science has on improving everyday lives."

Last year, CoorsTek employees served as judges at the fair, helping to determine which students moved on to the Colorado State Fair and to the Intel International Science and Engineering competitions. Krithik Ramesh from Englewood, Colorado received the top prize of First Place, Best in Category and The Gordon E. Moore Award at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, which provided him a $75,000 scholarship for his undergraduate education.

"Winning last year was one of the most humbling experiences of my life," said Ramesh. "The event gave me a platform to talk about the need for effective communication in science and how to engage all audiences. I am incredibly fortunate and lucky to have won this award and am endlessly grateful for all the support that DMRSEF gave me throughout the entire process."

CoorsTek has a long history of supporting STEM education in the communities where the company has a presence. By encouraging young people to be involved in STEM education, CoorsTek aims to prepare the next generation of engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs for future success in the world of science and technology.

Media Contact:

CoorsTek, Inc.

Nancy Fullerton

Phone: +1-517-304-4695

Email: nfullerton@coorstek.com

About CoorsTek

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Golden, Colorado, CoorsTek is a fifth-generation, family owned and operated global manufacturer of engineered ceramics. By utilizing over half of the world's known elements in our material formulations, we deliver unique solutions to our diverse customer base by leveraging ceramic properties. With more than 30 facilities across 3 continents, 5 million square feet in manufacturing space, and more than 6,000 team members, we are the partner of choice in engineered ceramics. CoorsTek Makes the World Measurably Better by providing customers with amazing solutions to complex manufacturing needs across all industry sectors around the world.

For more information, please visit www.coorstek.com

About the Denver Metro Regional Science and Engineering Fair

The Denver Metro Regional Science and Engineering Fair (DMRSEF) was established in 1963 to give pre-collegiate researchers an outlet to engage their scientific interests and an opportunity to interact with professional researchers and scientists. Serving eight counties in the Denver metropolitan area (Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, and Summit), the CoorsTek DMRSEF provides area middle school and high school students a vehicle to develop their scientific skillsets and an annual opportunity to present their research. The 57th Annual CoorsTek DMRSEF will take place February 28, 2020 at the University of Colorado Denver.

SOURCE CoorsTek

Related Links

http://www.coorstek.com

