Coosno Redefines the Coffee Table With a Voice-Controlled Refrigerator and Smart Features

HONG KONG, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coosno announces the launch of Coosno Bar and Coosno Home, two versions of the modern coffee table that elevate traditional household furniture to new heights. This shining, futuristic and sleek coffee table serves as a refrigerator, sound system, party hub and storage space for any room in the home. Available now on Indiegogo. Learn more here: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/33776d6a#/.

Coosno

Taking a new approach to a home classic, the design team at Coosno, a group of smart home experts, has created a modern coffee table for the future. Far from being just a table, Coosno is a smart home accessory that will make home life, entertaining and modern living more convenient and fun. With a stunning futuristic design and useful features, Coosno becomes the center of attention and a statement piece in any home.

"Today's home is more than a place to live. It is a gathering place for friends and loved ones and a center for one's social community. We believe that smart home devices can add convenience, style and fun to home and social life. We want Coosno to be a helpful tool for sharing the best moments in life with friends and family," said Brook Deng, CEO of Coosno.

Coosno simply does more. It acts as a coffee or accessory table in any room of the house and is especially useful in living rooms, home theaters, man caves and entertaining spaces. It has storage drawers built into its sleek design and is the perfect party companion with an automatic, LED-lighted, lift-up lid that conceals a large refrigerator space for drinks, snacks and party treats. It also houses multiple Bluetooth speakers in a stereo array that can stream music from smartphones and other mobile devices to add sound and fun to any party. The glowing LED top can be programmed to synchronize with music for a glowing, pulsing, strobe-light effect for ambiance. Finally, to keep guests powered up and turned on, Coosno has wireless charging built in. Users can charge their phone by simply setting it down on the LED top.

In addition to being a party-ready tool for homes or offices, Coosno also has a powerful Google assistant built in. Using simple voice commands, users have access to virtually any information instantly. Enjoy Spotify or other streaming services, set calendars, control lighting and smart home features, check the weather, order food, set reminders and more. With Coosno, a helpful home assistant is ready to serve, anytime.

All of the features are controlled by a powerful app and voice commands that make using Coosno as simple as speaking one's desires.

Stylish, innovative, fun and packed with useful features, the smart table from Coosno is likely to become the center of any modern home. This unique smart home furnishing has launched on Indiegogo with special deals and discounts for early adopters. To learn more visit the Coosno campaign page: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/33776d6a#/.

Media Contact: hello@coosno.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNDMHHfNNsI

SOURCE Coosno