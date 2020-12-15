CooTek Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Results

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net revenue was US$105.7 million , an increase of 238% from US$31.3 million during the same period last year.

, an increase of 238% from during the same period last year. Gross profit was US$98.9 million , an increase of 261% from US$27.4 million during the same period last year.

, an increase of 261% from during the same period last year. Gross profit margin was 93.6%, an increase of 6% year-over-year.

Net loss was US$22.0 million , compared with net loss of US$16.2 million during the same period last year.

, compared with net loss of during the same period last year. Adjusted net loss[1] (Non-GAAP) was US$20.5 million , compared with adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP) of US$15.4 million during the same period last year.

, compared with adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP) of during the same period last year. The Company's Portfolio Products[2] contributed approximately 99% of total revenues, with a focus on three main categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps, and casual games.

September 2020 Operational Highlights

Average daily active users ("DAUs") of the Company's Portfolio Products were 27.7 million, an increase of 16% from 23.9 million in September 2019 . Monthly active users ("MAUs") of the Company's Portfolio Products were 94.8 million, an increase of 40% from 67.5 million in September 2019 .

. Monthly active users ("MAUs") of the Company's Portfolio Products were 94.8 million, an increase of 40% from 67.5 million in . Average DAUs of the Company's online literature products were 10.0 million, increased significantly from 2.0 million in September 2019 . MAUs of the Company's online literature products were 29.5 million, increased significantly from 11.0 million in September 2019 . The average daily reading time[3] of the key product Fengdu Novel users further increased to 130 minutes in September 2020 from 110 minutes in June 2020 .

. MAUs of the Company's online literature products were 29.5 million, increased significantly from 11.0 million in . The average daily reading time[3] of the key product Fengdu Novel users minutes in from Average DAUs of the Company's TouchPal Smart Input were 130.0 million. MAUs of the Company's TouchPal Smart Input were 169.4 million.

"I am pleased to report a resilient third quarter with revenue of US$105.7 million compared to US$31.3 million a year ago," commented Mr. Karl Zhang, CooTek's Chairman. "Driven by the strategic enhancement of our content ecosystem, we further upgraded and strengthened our core products aiming at delivering the sustainable business growth. We reinforced the market position of Fengdu Novel which ranked 3rd in terms of MAUs in free online literature market in China[4] with continuous growth in our user base. With its DAUs exceeding 10 million during the third quarter of 2020, Fengdu Novel constituted the core component of our content-rich portfolio with a strong emphasis on balancing its user expansion and user retention. We have been rapidly developing its customized content production model which contribute to its competitive user stickiness. Going forward, we will strive to further expand our content ecosystem by leveraging the core strength of Fengdu Novel and the growth synergy that we can achieve among the three main business segments of content-rich mobile apps."

Mr. Robert Cui, CooTek's CFO further commented, "Despite the growth pressure in global mobile internet advertising market, we still increased our revenue by 238% during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. More importantly, we have witnessed solid growth in our online literature business in terms of its user base and revenue since the first quarter of 2019. We will continue to invest in the content and user expansion of Fengdu Novel by maintaining a reasonable return on investment level. We are convinced that our development strategy will result in building up a synergetic and diversified content ecosystem."

(in millions)

Portfolio Products



Portfolio Products

Including: Online literature



DAUs MAUs

DAUs MAUs Sep' 18

11.0 33.7

- - Dec' 18

16.9 46.1

- - Mar' 19

23.1 59.8

0.3 0.9 Jun' 19

27.6 65.1

0.3 1.6 Sep' 19

23.9 67.5

2.0 11.0 Dec' 19

24.7 74.6

4.8 19.3 Mar' 20

25.2 89.2

7.3 29.1 Jun' 20

23.9 83.5

8.1 28.4 Sep' 20

27.7 94.8

10.0 29.5

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Net Revenues

(in US$ thousands, except percentage) 3Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2019

QoQ % Change

YoY % Change



















Mobile Advertising Revenue 104,842

125,774

30,548

(17)%

243% Other Revenue 815

622

722

31%

13% Total Net Revenues 105,657

126,396

31,270

(16)%

238%

Net revenues were US$105.7 million, an increase of 238% from US$31.3 million during the third quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 16% from US$126.4 million in the last quarter. The fluctuation was primarily due to changes in our mobile advertising revenue.

Mobile advertising revenue was US$104.8 million, an increase of 243% from US$30.5 million during the third quarter of 2019 mainly due to increase in our user base and number of portfolio products, and a decrease of 17% from US$125.8 million last quarter mainly due to restructuring of our portfolio products.

Our portfolio products focus on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games. Online literature accounted for approximately 34%, scenario-based content apps accounted for approximately 24%, and casual games accounted for approximately 41% of total net revenue.

Cost and Operating Expenses



3Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2019 QoQ % Change

YoY % Change (in US$ thousands, except percentage) US$

% of revenue

US$

% of revenue

US$

% of revenue

































Cost of revenues 6,784

6%

5,691

5%

3,912

13%

19%

73% Sales and marketing 107,842

102%

105,999

84%

33,463

107%

2%

222% Research and development 8,204

8%

8,103

6%

6,933

22%

1%

18% General and administrative 3,707

4%

4,136

3%

3,387

11%

(10)%

9% Other operating loss (income), net 1,064

1%

(446)

(0)%

(58)

0%

(339)%

(1934)% Total Cost and Expenses 127,601

121%

123,483

98%

47,637

153%

3%

168%































Share-based compensation expenses by function













Cost of revenues 75

0.1%

71

0.1%

25

0.1%

6%

200% Sales and marketing 59

0.1%

61

0.0%

32

0.1%

(3)%

84% Research and development 815

0.8%

862

0.7%

700

2.2%

(5)%

16% General and administrative 492

0.5%

430

0.3%

129

0.4%

14%

281% Total share-based compensation expenses 1,441

1.5%

1,424

1.1%

886

2.8%

1%

63%

Cost of revenues was US$6.8 million, an increase of 73% from US$3.9 million during the same period last year, and an increase of 19% from US$5.7 million last quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in content costs paid to freelancers and third-party content distributors. The sequential increase was mainly due to the investment in operational workforce and maintenance-related expenses.

Gross profit was US$98.9 million, an increase of 261% from US$27.4 million during the same period last year, and a decrease of 18% from US$120.7 million last quarter. Gross profit margin was 93.6%, compared with 87.5% in the same period last year and 95.5% last quarter.

Sales and marketing expenses were US$107.8 million, an increase of 222% from US$33.5 million during the same period last year, and an increase of 2% from US$106.0 million last quarter. As a percentage of total revenue, sales and marketing expenses accounted for 102%, compared with 107% during the same period last year, and 84% last quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increases in sales and marketing expenses were primarily due to increased investment in user acquisition.

Research and development expenses were US$8.2 million, an increase of 18% from US$6.9 million during the same period last year and an increase of 1% from US$8.1 million last quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with technology R&D staff. As a percentage of total net revenue, research and development expenses accounted for 8%, compared with 22% during the same period last year and 6% last quarter.

General and administrative expenses were US$3.7 million, an increase of 9% from US$3.4 million during the same period last year and a decrease of 10% from US$4.1 million last quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in costs associated with G&A staff and share-based compensation expenses. The sequential decrease was mainly due to the reversal of accrued provision for bad debts on the collection of accounts receivables. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses accounted for 4%, compared with 11% during the same period last year and 3% last quarter.

Other operating loss, net was US$1.1 million, compared with other operating income, net US$0.06 million during the same period last year and other operating income, net US$0.4 million last quarter. The other operating loss during this quarter mainly relates to compensation payment to victims of alleged misconducts of certain third-party advertisers perpetrated on the Group's platform that the Group deposited to an escrow account controlled by a local authority conducting investigation on the advertisers.

Net loss was US$22.0 million, compared with net loss of US$16.2 million during the same period last year and a net income of US$3.1 million last quarter.

Adjusted net loss was US$20.5 million, compared with adjusted net loss of US$15.4 million in the same period last year and adjusted net income of US$4.5 million last quarter.

In US$ thousands, except percentage 3Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2019

QoQ % Change

YoY % Change



















Net income (loss) (21,964)

3,119

(16,246)

(804)%

35% Add: Share-based Compensation related to share

options and restricted share units 1,441

1,424

886

1%

63% Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP) (20,523)

4,543

(15,360)

(552)%

34%

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were US$0.36 and US$0.36, and basic and diluted Adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP) per ADS were US$0.33 and US$0.33.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were US$61.0 million, compared with US$64.9 million as of June 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, restricted cash were US$2.5 million, representing amounts held in Group's bank account as guarantee deposit for payments processing services provided by the bank, and amounts held in Group's bank accounts which were frozen by a local authority in connection with its investigation of alleged misconducts of certain third-party advertisers on the Group's platform. In October 2020, additional US$18.4 million were deposited into these frozen bank accounts. The Group is still in the process of cooperating with the relevant authority on such investigation to unfreeze these bank accounts and it is uncontrollable when they can be unfrozen. In the interim, the Group cannot dispose of cash and cash equivalents in the frozen bank accounts.

Net cash outflow from operating activities during the third quarter of 2020 was US$14.4 million, compared with net cash outflow from operating activities of US$6.7 million for the same period in 2019 and net cash inflow from operating activities of US$5.4 million during the last quarter. Cash outflow from operating activities during the third quarter of 2020 was mainly due to loss from operations.

Share Repurchase Plan

On May 18, 2020, the Company announced a share repurchase program (the "2020 Program") whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase its class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$20 million during the 12-month period starting from May 18, 2020. The Company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had used an aggregate of US$3.3 million to repurchase 0.5 million ADSs under the 2020 Program and recorded as treasury stock.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, CooTek expects total revenue to be around US$106 million, representing a year-over-year increase of around 54%. For the fiscal year of 2020, CooTek expects total revenue to be around US$445 million, representing a year-over-year increase of around 150%. This outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations, which are subject to change in light of various uncertainties, including those related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company uses non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net (loss) income that is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based compensation, and Adjusted EBITDA that is net (loss) income excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation. The measure should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP measure help identify underlying financial and business trends relating to the Company's results of operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company include in (loss) income from operations and net (loss) income. By making the Company's financial results comparable period over period, the Company believes adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to better understand the Company's historical business operations and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in financial and operational decision-making. In order to mitigate these limitations, the Company has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP measure. The table at the bottom of this press release includes details on the reconciliation between GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measure the Company has presented.

CooTek (Cayman) INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2019

2020

2020

2019

2020





US$

US$

US$

US$

US$















Net revenues

31,270

126,396

105,657

108,900

339,066

Cost of revenues

(3,912)

(5,691)

(6,784)

(11,435)

(17,057)

Gross Profit

27,358

120,705

98,873

97,465

322,009

Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing expenses

(33,463)

(105,999)

(107,842)

(93,534)

(316,277)

Research and development expenses

(6,933)

(8,103)

(8,204)

(21,198)

(23,154)

General and administrative expenses

(3,387)

(4,136)

(3,707)

(13,504)

(11,144)

Other operating income, net

58

446

(1,064)

229

(228)

Total operating expenses

(43,725)

(117,792)

(120,817)

(128,007)

(350,803)

(Loss) income from operations

(16,367)

2,913

(21,944)

(30,542)

(28,794)

Interest income, net

118

211

(7)

709

227

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

3

(2)

(13)

(365)

(13)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(16,246)

3,122

(21,964)

(30,198)

(28,580)

Income tax expense

—

(3)

—

(2)

(3)

Net (loss) income

(16,246)

3,119

(21,964)

(30,200)

(28,583)

Net (loss) income per ordinary share





















Basic

(0.005)

0.001

(0.007)

(0.01)

(0.01)

Diluted

(0.005)

0.001

(0.007)

(0.01)

(0.01)

Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss) income per ordinary share





















Basic

3,148,392,266

3,084,894,043

3,070,510,051

3,163,501,054

3,086,630,271

Diluted

3,148,392,266

3,222,716,303

3,070,510,051

3,163,501,054

3,086,630,271

Non-GAAP Financial Data





















Adjusted Net (Loss) income

(15,360)

4,543

(20,523)

(26,983)

(24,777)

Adjusted EBITDA

(14,469)

5,123

(19,318)

(25,594)

(22,263)



































Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except for share and per share data)





As of





June 30,

2020

September 30,

2020





US$

US$













ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

64,861

58,478

Restricted cash - current portion

60

60

Short-term investment

13,550

550

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,262 as of

June 30, 2020 and $1,962 as of September 30, 2020, respectively

34,043

29,083

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,900

10,764

Total current assets

122,414

98,935

Restricted cash - non-current portion

-

2,473

Long-term investments

141

147

Property and equipment, net

5,544

5,597

Intangible assets, net

352

420

Other non-current assets

787

757

TOTAL ASSETS

129,238

108,329

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable

64,408

64,805

Short-term bank borrowings

14,686

14,822

Accrued salary and benefits

6,618

7,748

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

8,433

10,215

Deferred revenue

6,160

4,697

Total current liabilities

100,305

102,287

Other non-current liabilities

562

494

TOTAL LIABILITIES

100,867

102,781



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued): (in thousands, except for share and per share data)





As of



June 30,

2020

September 30,

2020



US$

US$









Shareholders' Equity:







Ordinary shares

31

31 Treasury Stock

(6,935)

(3,323) Additional paid-in capital

196,750

192,376 Accumulated deficit

(160,217)

(182,181) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,258)

(1,355) Total Shareholders' Equity

28,371

5,548 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

129,238

108,329

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands, except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2019

2020

2020

2019

2020





US$

US$

US$

US$

US$





































Net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities

(6,689)

5,402

(14,393)

(18,899)

5,969

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(775)

(13,859)

12,266

(4,097)

(2,362)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,494

3,100

(2,183)

(5,233)

(2,937)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash

equivalents

(5,970)

(5,357)

(4,310)

(28,229)

670

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at

beginning of period

62,774

70,026

64,921

84,860

59,966

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(534)

252

400

(361)

375

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

56,270

64,921

61,011

56,270

61,011

































Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except for share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2019

2020

2020

2019

2020





US$

US$

US$

US$

US$



































Net (loss) income

(16,246)

3,119

(21,964)

(30,200)

(28,583)

Add:





















Share-based compensation related to share

options and restricted share units

886

1,424

1,441

3,217

3,806

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (Non-GAAP)*

(15,360)

4,543

(20,523)

(26,983)

(24,777)

Add:





















Interest income, net

(118)

(211)

7

(709)

(227)

Income taxes

—

3

—

2

3

Depreciation and amortization

1,009

788

1,198

2,096

2,738

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)*

(14,469)

5,123

(19,318)

(25,594)

(22,263)







































* The tax impact to the non-GAAP adjustments is zero.

[1] "Adjusted net income (loss)" (Non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation. For further information, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" at the bottom of this release.

[2] "Portfolio Products" is to the mobile applications that we develop and provide to our users and business partners, which exclude TouchPal Smart Input and TouchPal Phonebook.

[3] "Average daily reading time" for any day is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of time spent on reading books on our Fengdu Novel for such day, by (ii) the number of Fengdu Novel users who spent time on reading books for such day. The average daily reading time for any month is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of average daily reading time for each day in such month, by (ii) the number of days in such month.

[4] According to Quest Mobile, a professional business intelligence services provider in China's mobile internet market.

