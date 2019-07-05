CooTek Recognized With User Growth Award at 2019 Mobile Attribution & Marketing Analytics Summit

SANYA, China, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced it was recognized with the User Growth Award at the 2019 Mobile Attribution & Marketing Analytics (MAMA) Global Summit hosted by AppsFlyer, the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics. CooTek's CEO, Mr. Michael Wang, participated in a panel discussion during the Summit on the globalization of mobile internet.

During the discussion, Mr. Wang shared the Company's experience in growing its global user base. "The key to user growth is the insightful understanding of user interests and demand," commented Mr. Wang. CooTek's powerful user modeling technology generates profound insights into user demand across various markets and enables the Company to offer highly customized and localized products to its global user base. CooTek has demonstrated its ability to leverage its deep insights by launching a series of fitness apps in North America and entertainment apps across Southeast Asian markets which have all been well received.

To diversify its rapidly growing global business, CooTek recently launched an in-house developed advertising platform, CooTek Ads. Supported by the Company's cutting-edge AI and big data technologies, CooTek Ads will bridge the gap between advertisers and target audiences by providing clients with high-quality and tailored advertising services.

As the global digital advertising market continues to grow, third-party monitoring and analysis platforms are increasingly playing a more important role in connecting ad platforms with advertisers. Working closely with AppsFlyer will ideally position CooTek Ads to provide better services and more meaningful results to its global client base.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing global mobile internet company. The mission of CooTek is to empower everyone to express themselves and enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. Focusing on 5 verticals of fitness, lifestyle, healthcare, news and short videos, and entertainment, CooTek has developed multiple rapidly growing content-rich portfolio apps with news feed to deliver relevant content.

