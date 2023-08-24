Cootertober is Coming - Are you Ready?

News provided by

Twistid Arts Initaitive

24 Aug, 2023, 10:05 ET

INVERNESS, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween just got even better in the City of Inverness, Florida! The City of Inverness has teamed up with the Twistid Arts Initiative to create a fully immersive, month-long Halloween spectacle, entitled Cootertober!

Continue Reading
Cootertober is a full month of cooteriffic Halloween festivities!
Cootertober is a full month of cooteriffic Halloween festivities!

Named after the City's mascot, Sunny Cooter, Cootertober is an unforgettable month-long celebration that brings together the best of small-town charm and vibrant arts and culture. Featuring several themed weekends, such as Cooter Music Festival, Cooter Carnival, Cooterpocalypse, and Cooterspooktacular, as well as numerous individual events, Cootertober has a little something for everyone.

Kicking off the month, on October 1st, will be the Cooter King & Queen pageant, which leads into the Cooter Music Festival on October 7th and 8th. Appearances include Jason Bieler, Jeff Scott Soto, and Vertical Horizon on October 7th, with The Kyle Ingram Trio and Howie Day on October 8th. Also on October 8th is the Cooter Carnival, featuring a wide assortment of local businesses providing homemade carnival games, a Cooter potato sack race, strolling acrobats, food trucks, face painters, a pumpkin design competition, and more. For those looking for something a little more lighthearted, the Humorween Radio Show will be taking place at the Valerie Theater on October 6th and 7th.

Cooterpocalypse takes place on October 20-22nd. During this themed weekend, hoards of zombies will descend on the downtown Inverness area. Activities include a Zombie Prom on October 20th, a Zombie Run on October 21st, and a Zombie scavenger hunt on October 22nd.

During the Cooterspooktacular, October 27th-28th, it's a mass haunting, featuring two unique haunted houses in downtown Inverness, a haunted movie in the park, an interactive kids zone hosted by Ghostbusters R&D and America's Angels, and more!

And, of course, on October 31st from 5-8 pm, is Cooterween. Cooterween is hosted by the Downtown Business Association and features a family-friendly, safe alternative to trick or treating, featuring DJ entertainment and a youth costume contest.

Other events taking place during the month of Cootertober include Cooter Concerts with ZOSO on October 14th and The Frontmen of Country on October 15th. Tickets for these are available on Eventbrite. The Cycle Lacoochee Annual Bike Ride on the Withlacoochee State Trail, has registration open on www.fotwst.org. At the Valerie we will have Humorween on Oct. 6 & 7, and the following weekend Magic with Cesar Domico on October 13th and Cooter Comedy show on October 14th.

Cootertober is a full month of Cooter-iffic Halloween Festivities and a one of a kind immersive event. Be sure to mark your calendars, get your zombie looks ready, and get ready for spooktacular fun!

For more information on Cootertober or the individual events, please visit www.inverness.gov/685/cootertober

CONTACT: Elisha Belden, info@twistidink.com

SOURCE Twistid Arts Initaitive

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.