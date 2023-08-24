Cootertober is Coming - Are you Ready?

INVERNESS, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween just got even better in the City of Inverness, Florida! The City of Inverness has teamed up with the Twistid Arts Initiative to create a fully immersive, month-long Halloween spectacle, entitled Cootertober!

Named after the City's mascot, Sunny Cooter, Cootertober is an unforgettable month-long celebration that brings together the best of small-town charm and vibrant arts and culture. Featuring several themed weekends, such as Cooter Music Festival, Cooter Carnival, Cooterpocalypse, and Cooterspooktacular, as well as numerous individual events, Cootertober has a little something for everyone.

Kicking off the month, on October 1st, will be the Cooter King & Queen pageant, which leads into the Cooter Music Festival on October 7th and 8th. Appearances include Jason Bieler, Jeff Scott Soto, and Vertical Horizon on October 7th, with The Kyle Ingram Trio and Howie Day on October 8th. Also on October 8th is the Cooter Carnival, featuring a wide assortment of local businesses providing homemade carnival games, a Cooter potato sack race, strolling acrobats, food trucks, face painters, a pumpkin design competition, and more. For those looking for something a little more lighthearted, the Humorween Radio Show will be taking place at the Valerie Theater on October 6th and 7th.

Cooterpocalypse takes place on October 20-22nd. During this themed weekend, hoards of zombies will descend on the downtown Inverness area. Activities include a Zombie Prom on October 20th, a Zombie Run on October 21st, and a Zombie scavenger hunt on October 22nd.

During the Cooterspooktacular, October 27th-28th, it's a mass haunting, featuring two unique haunted houses in downtown Inverness, a haunted movie in the park, an interactive kids zone hosted by Ghostbusters R&D and America's Angels, and more!

And, of course, on October 31st from 5-8 pm, is Cooterween. Cooterween is hosted by the Downtown Business Association and features a family-friendly, safe alternative to trick or treating, featuring DJ entertainment and a youth costume contest.

Other events taking place during the month of Cootertober include Cooter Concerts with ZOSO on October 14th and The Frontmen of Country on October 15th. Tickets for these are available on Eventbrite. The Cycle Lacoochee Annual Bike Ride on the Withlacoochee State Trail, has registration open on www.fotwst.org . At the Valerie we will have Humorween on Oct. 6 & 7, and the following weekend Magic with Cesar Domico on October 13th and Cooter Comedy show on October 14th.

Cootertober is a full month of Cooter-iffic Halloween Festivities and a one of a kind immersive event. Be sure to mark your calendars, get your zombie looks ready, and get ready for spooktacular fun!

For more information on Cootertober or the individual events, please visit www.inverness.gov/685/cootertober .

CONTACT: Elisha Belden, info@twistidink.com

SOURCE Twistid Arts Initaitive