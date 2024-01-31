COP 28 Emphasizes Greenfilled's Sustainable Manufacturing Process

Greenfilled

31 Jan, 2024, 08:39 ET

COP 28 Highlighted Yet Again the Importance of Reducing Waste and Preserving Our Future. Greenfilled Is Already Fully Committed to Those Standards.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COP 28 ended a month ago, and the basic takeaways from the conference were clear immediately. The climate change conference shined a new light on the growing need to transition away from fossil fuel and focus on renewable energy and similarly sustainable solutions moving forward.

"This isn't 'new news' for most of us," says Enrique Castaño, COO of the Spanish-based health brand Greenfilled. "Nevertheless, the re-emphasis and fresh vision for how to live sustainably as individuals, businesses, and a global community is important. It also serves as a reminder for companies like Greenfilled that there is a genuine need for our sustainable standards as a company, and the world recognizes the value of those ongoing investments."

Greenfilled is known for its range of health and wellness supplements. These nutraceuticals target performance, energy, and memory. Each of these utilizes the brand's flagship ingredient, TetraSOD®, a uniquely potent form of the essential enzyme superoxide dismutase, which is key to preserving and maintaining health on a cellular level.

While healthy results are a key part of the Greenfilled team's goals, sustainability is also exceptionally high on the company's priority list. "We create TetraSOD® from marine phytoplankton grown at our sustainable farm rather than extracted from the oceans," explains Castaño. "This means that our phytoplankton is never harvested from the ocean, which is important. This leaves the oceanic ecosystem untouched and ensures that marine life still has access to this important food source."

Castaño adds that this also means the atmosphere is able to reap the full benefits of plankton's carbon-filtering properties without disruption. This is a critical additional point. While phytoplankton's biomass constitutes less than 2% of total global plant carbon, the tiny sea-borne air purifiers are responsible for filtering out as much as 40% of the planet's carbon.

Coming out of COP 28, individuals and businesses alike are mulling over how to create a sustainable future. For some, this requires new standards and reworking of existing activities. For companies like Greenfilled, it simply means continuing to follow the standards that they've built their entire business on from day one.

About Greenfilled
Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com.

Media Contact:
Enrique Castaño
Sales & Business Development Director
Fitoplancton Marino, S.L
Phone + 34 620003888
[email protected]
www.tetrasod.com
www.easyalgae.com

SOURCE Greenfilled

