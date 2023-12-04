COP28: green4T Brings Its Expertise in Data Center Energy Efficiency to Dubai

News provided by

green4T

04 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

The company will discuss topics for reducing energy consumption in data centers in its third consecutive appearance at the UN Climate Conference.

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leaders and environmentalists have a scheduled meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations – COP28, will take place from November 30 to December 12. The CEO of green4T, a Brazilian-based technology services company, Eduardo Marini, will participate in the panel "Sustainable Innovation for a Sustainable Future," organized by Responding to Climate Change, a non-profit organisation that is an official Observer to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The goal is to show how companies, organizations, and governments that rely on data processing for their activities can embark on an energy efficiency journey to reduce the environmental impact caused by data center energy consumption.

Energy Consumption in Data Centers

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that data centers consume between 1 and 1.5% of all electrical energy produced globally in a year. In precise terms, 201 TWh, or 40.4% of all electricity consumed in Brazil in 2021. In worst-case scenarios, according to Swedish researcher Anders Andrae, the world's data centers will consume approximately 20% of the world's electrical energy, accounting for 5.5% of carbon emissions.

The issue has entered the agenda of European governments. Last September, the German Parliament sanctioned the "Energy Efficiency Act," a set of measures to reduce the consumption of electric energy in the country by 26.5% by the end of the decade, compared to 2008.

Sustainability and Efficiency
green4T has been working to reduce energy consumption in data centers by up to 60%. Their proposed "efficiency journey" includes a series of steps from a data-driven approach to data center management, through the renewal of hardware and equipment, as well as the optimization of software applications. These combined actions substantially reduce the energy required for processing data workloads, making technology infrastructure "greener". With the exponential growth in data generation fueled by the rise of IoT and AI-based technologies, keeping technology infrastructure energy efficient will become a critical step for companies to achieve the sustainable goals set out by the Paris Agreement.

