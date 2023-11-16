COP28: Icelandic Business Delegation Calls for Greater Global Collaboration to Accelerate Green Energy Transition and Scale Up Carbon Neutral Solutions

Green by Iceland will lead a delegation of Icelandic businesses promoting Iceland's expertise in renewable energy, sustainability, and carbon capture and storage solutions at COP28 in Dubai, UAE

Delegation of 18 Icelandic companies includes

Atmonia, Carbfix, Carbon Recycling International, Landsvirkjun, and Transition Labs

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Green by Iceland announced that it will lead a delegation of Icelandic companies to represent the Icelandic business community at COP28 in Dubai, UAE. Supported by Head of the Icelandic Delegation Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir and Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate, Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, the delegation will include 18 Icelandic companies that are charting a path toward green transition around the world.

"Ensuring a sustainable future for all is a global undertaking with global consequences," said Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir. "In addition to collaboration between nations, it will require scientific collaboration, a long-term commitment, and strong public-private collaborations between government and business. In Iceland, partnerships between our government and the Icelandic business community have fostered scalable, renewable solutions for global use."

"Collaboration across sectors and borders is key in transforming societies and revolutionizing the world's path towards a green sustainable future," said Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate. "We Icelanders have a good story to tell. Our parents and grandparents utilized green renewable energy when we were a poor and underdeveloped nation. It is always good to keep in mind that even though our mission seems difficult, we have done this before."

The companies joining the COP28 delegation include a sampling of Iceland's sustainable business innovators spanning energy, carbon capture, and beyond. Iceland has been harnessing domestic renewable energy resources for more than a century. Today, all local electricity and district-heating needs are powered from renewables, and Iceland has committed to achieving carbon neutrality and becoming fossil fuel free by 2040.

"We have a strong foundation in Iceland because 85% of our primary energy is already sustainable," said Kristín Linda Árnadóttir, deputy CEO of Landsvirkjun, the National Power Company of Iceland and the nation's largest electricity generator. "However, we must also remain committed to seeking out innovative ways to expand and utilize green energy worldwide and share knowledge across borders."

"Iceland's business community has both driven and benefited from the nation's renewable energy progress," said Nótt Thorberg, Director of Green by Iceland. "Bold national commitments to climate change mitigation have inspired sustainable business innovation in Iceland and knowledge-sharing partnerships on a global scale. It is through this type of collective action, shared innovation, and a relentless pursuit of sustainability, that we can navigate the urgent challenges of our time and safeguard our planet for generations to come."

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate, Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, Green by Iceland, and members of Iceland's business delegation will speak at events throughout COP28 to discuss the importance of public-private partnerships and the country's impressive climate action progress. Planned events include:

Nordic Private Public Partnerships: Sustainable Collaboration Driving Environmental Progress in Climate Innovation - Nordic Pavilion - 2nd December 9:30 - 10:15

Empowering The Future: How Diversity and Equality Lays The Foundation for a Just and Sustainable Energy Transition - Nordic Pavilion - 5th December 12:00 - 12:45

Additional event details will be shared here as they are finalized.

Iceland's COP28 Business Delegation

As key players in Iceland's renewable energy transition, 18 Icelandic companies will participate in the dialogue between partners at COP28 and fortify collaboration opportunities that propel decisive shared climate action globally.

The delegation features pivotal players in Iceland's journey to a 99% renewable energy system, including Landsvirkjun, ON Power, and Reykjavík Energy. Rising stars Atmonia and Transition Labs will represent their scalable solutions to remediate emissions. Carbfix and Carbon Recycling International (CRI) will represent their cutting-edge carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies. Geothermal energy has growing relevance in the world's energy transition, GEORG (Geothermal Research Cluster) is researching new ways to harness its power, and Arctic Green will share how they successfully develop, deploy, and scale high-impact geothermal projects globally.

A complete list of companies in Iceland's COP28 Business Delegation includes:

Stay tuned for updates from Iceland's COP28 business delegation here .

If you are attending COP28 and would like to connect with Green by Iceland and its sustainability partners, please contact [email protected] .

About Green by Iceland:

Green by Iceland is a platform for cooperation on climate issues and green solutions between Iceland and international counterparts of the private and public sectors. Our role is to support Iceland's reputation as a leader in sustainability on a global platform. Our vision is to inspire and create a global impact in climate actions by promoting the export of Icelandic green solutions, driving knowledge exchange, and fostering international collaborative efforts. Join us in creating a greener future for all.

With partners across different sectors and the public, Green by Iceland supports and leverages renewable energy projects in Iceland and provides a platform for knowledge sharing. Green by Iceland website showcases circular stories of businesses and projects that are leading the way in renewable energy.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Green by Iceland