Copa Holdings Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release Schedule

Apr 11, 2023, 18:00 ET

PANAMA CITY, Panama, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:

Earnings Release – First Quarter 2023

Date:

May 10, 2023

Time:

After US market close

This release will be available on our website:                       

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

 

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

May 11, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time)


Join by phone: 

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7e75fe208db54227b4d9cb0f39ad70f8


Webcast (listen-only):

https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer











We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast.  Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software.

If you are unable to listen to or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

PRESS RELEASE CONTACT:
Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

