Copa Holdings Announces First Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule

Earnings Release – First Quarter 2018 Date: May 9, 2018 Time: After US market close This release will be available on our website: http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/results.cfm



Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: May 10, 2018 Time: 11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time) Conference telephone number: 877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)

707-287-9357 (International Callers) Webcast: http://investor.shareholder.com/copa/events.cfm Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast listeners should access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software. If you are unable to listen or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 101 aircraft: 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CONTACT: Raúl Pascual – Panamá

Director – Investor Relations

011 (507) 304-2774

