Operating Data Apr Apr % Change YTD YTD % Change 2018 2017 (YOY) 2018 2017 (YOY) Copa Holdings (Consolidated)











ASM (mm) (1) 2,090.7 1,865.0 12.1% 8,388.3 7,673.2 9.3% RPM (mm) (2) 1,712.5 1,530.1 11.9% 6,935.8 6,262.3 10.8% Load Factor (3) 81.9% 82.0% -0.1p.p. 82.7% 81.6% 1.1p.p. 1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown. 2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers 3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized

For the month of April 2018, Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased 11.9% year over year, while capacity (ASMs) increased 12.1%. As a result, system load factor for the month was 81.9%, flat when compared to April 2017.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 101 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 19 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:

Raúl Pascual – Panamá

Director – Investor Relations

011 (507) 304-2774

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-april-2018-300647853.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

