Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018

Copa Holdings, S.A.

16:45 ET

PANAMA CITY, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for April 2018:

Operating Data

Apr  

Apr  

% Change

YTD  

YTD  

% Change

2018

2017

(YOY)

2018

2017

(YOY)

Copa Holdings  (Consolidated)





  ASM (mm) (1)

2,090.7

1,865.0

12.1%

8,388.3

7,673.2

9.3%

  RPM (mm) (2)

1,712.5

1,530.1

11.9%

6,935.8

6,262.3

10.8%

  Load Factor (3)

81.9%

82.0%

-0.1p.p.

82.7%

81.6%

  1.1p.p.

1.  Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2.  Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3.  Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized 

For the month of April 2018, Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased 11.9% year over year, while capacity (ASMs) increased 12.1%.  As a result, system load factor for the month was 81.9%, flat when compared to April 2017.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 101 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 19 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT:
Raúl Pascual – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

