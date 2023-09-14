COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR AUGUST 2023

Copa Holdings, S.A.

14 Sep, 2023, 17:00 ET

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for August 2023:

Operating Data

August

August

% Change

2023

2022

Copa Holdings  (Consolidated)


  ASM (mm) (1)

2,407.1

2,133.3

12.8 %

  RPM (mm) (2)

2,093.3

1,847.8

13.3 %

  Load Factor (3)

87.0 %

86.6 %

0.3 p.p.

1.  Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2.  Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3.  Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized 

For the month of August 2023, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 12.8%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 13.3%, compared to 2022.  As a result, the system load factor for the month was 87.0%, 0.3 percentage points higher than August 2022.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean.  For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CONTACT: 
Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

