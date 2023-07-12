COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR JUNE 2023

PANAMA CITY, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for June 2023:

ASM (mm) (1) 2,244.7 2,027.2 10.7 % RPM (mm) (2) 1,949.0 1,696.9 14.9 % Load Factor (3) 86.8 % 83.7 % 3.1p.p. 1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown. 2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized



For the month of June 2023, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased 10.7%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased 14.9%, compared to 2022. As a result, system load factor for the month was 86.8%, 3.1 percentage points higher than June 2022.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

