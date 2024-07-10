COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR JUNE 2024

Copa Holdings, S.A.

Jul 10, 2024, 16:47 ET

PANAMA CITY, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for June 2024:

Operating Data

June
2024

June
2023

% Change

Copa Holdings (Consolidated)


ASM (mm) (1)

2,521.9

2,244.7

12.3 %

RPM (mm) (2)

2,185.1

1,949.0

12.1 %

Load Factor (3)

86.6 %

86.8 %

      -0.2 p.p.

1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers

3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized

For June 2024, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 12.3 %, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 12.1 %, compared to 2023. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.6 %, 0.2 percentage points lower than in June 2023.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CONTACT: Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

