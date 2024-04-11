COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR MARCH 2024

Apr 11, 2024

PANAMA CITY, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for March 2024:


Operating Data

March 

March

% Change

2024

2023

Copa Holdings  (Consolidated)


  ASM (mm) (1)

2,499.1

2,224.6

12.3 %

  RPM (mm) (2)

2,162.4

1,939.7

11.5 %

  Load Factor (3)

86.5 %

87.2 %

-0.7p.p.

1.  Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2.  Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3.  Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized 

For March 2024, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 12.3%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) also increased by 11.5%, compared to 2023. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.5%, 0.7 percentage points lower than in March 2023.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean.  For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CONTACT:  Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

