Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For May 2018

News provided by

Copa Holdings, S.A.

06:00 ET

PANAMA CITY, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for May 2018:

Operating Data

May

May

% Change

YTD

YTD

% Change

2018

2017

(YOY)

2018

2017

(YOY)

Copa Holdings  (Consolidated)





  ASM (mm) (1)

2,186.1

1,927.3

13.4%

10,574.5

9,600.5

10.1%

  RPM (mm) (2)

1,844.2

1,588.2

16.1%

8,780.0

7,850.5

11.8%

  Load Factor (3)

84.4%

82.4%

2.0p.p.

83.0%

81.8%

1.3p.p.

1.  Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2.  Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3.  Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized 

For the month of May 2018, Copa Holdings' system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased 16.1% year over year, while capacity (ASMs) increased 13.4%.  As a result, system load factor for the month was 84.4%, 2.0 percentage points higher than May 2017.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 79 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 101 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 19 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT: 

Raúl Pascual – Panamá


Director – Investor Relations


011 (507) 304-2774

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-may-2018-300667283.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

Related Links

http://www.copa.com

Also from this source

May 14, 2018, 16:45 ET Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018

May 09, 2018, 16:45 ET Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For May 2018

News provided by

Copa Holdings, S.A.

06:00 ET